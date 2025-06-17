Kimberly Guilfoyle's Trump-Obsessed 'Family' Highlight Is Giving Clingy Ex-Energy
Some people just aren't willing to part with their relationship photos after breakups. Even after separating from their significant others, certain individuals cannot find it in themselves to erase relationship mementos, which represent happy, pivotal periods of their lives. However, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle seemingly took this feeling too far and held onto some digital souvenirs more puzzling than they are sweet and understandable.
Guilfoyle's Instagram is chock full of flashy snapshots and desperate grabs for attention, from images of her modeling her staple fashion and makeup mistakes that we're begging her to ditch, to severely over-edited pictures. Her Story highlights conveniently compile her memories into specific categories, from MAGA-related content to even more showy fashion fails. Another section, her "Family" highlight, offers an additional example of sad social media behavior that hints how tragic her life has been since she and Donald Trump Jr. split up. Guilfoyle's album contains photos of her and Don Jr.'s former blended family, along with a romantic Christmastime couple selfie to cap things off.
While she very well could have forgotten to take the highlight down or update it after she and Don Jr. broke up, Guilfoyle seems too in tune with her social media to have overlooked it. Thus, it seems she may have purposefully left the pictures up, as if to say she isn't done with their relationship and family dynamic just yet, nor might she ever be.
Guilfoyle won't let the Trump family go
Even though Donald Trump Jr. moved on to another woman, Kimberly Guilfoyle is clinging to the last remnants of their relationship, and it's honestly getting sad. Her posts for Don Jr.'s birthday heartbreakingly hinted she can't let go, and her pictures and screenshots with, of, and relating to Trump family members, particularly President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, show she's determined to remain a part of their inner circle.
Besides her "Family" highlight, Guilfoyle also hasn't parted with her grid posts relating to Don Jr. or his family. The most recent featuring the former couple together was posted on Instagram on October 17, 2024 (although a possible hint at former trouble in paradise is that the pic wasn't originally posted by Guilfoyle — it was shared by Richard Grenell, who tagged the former attorney as one of the post's collaborators). Her continued professional involvement with Don Jr.'s dad, President Trump, who nominated her as his Greek ambassador in December 2024, makes it seem even more obvious she wants to remain ingrained in the Trump family.
Whether she likes it or not, Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s relationship is no more, and the Trump heir is already onto his next romance. Though she might argue otherwise, Guilfoyle's social media indicates she struggled getting over Don Jr., and perhaps hasn't even moved on yet.