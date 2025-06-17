Kimberly Guilfoyle's Trump-Obsessed 'Family' Highlight Is Giving Clingy Ex-Energy

Even though Donald Trump Jr. moved on to another woman, Kimberly Guilfoyle is clinging to the last remnants of their relationship, and it's honestly getting sad. Her posts for Don Jr.'s birthday heartbreakingly hinted she can't let go, and her pictures and screenshots with, of, and relating to Trump family members, particularly President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, show she's determined to remain a part of their inner circle.

Besides her "Family" highlight, Guilfoyle also hasn't parted with her grid posts relating to Don Jr. or his family. The most recent featuring the former couple together was posted on Instagram on October 17, 2024 (although a possible hint at former trouble in paradise is that the pic wasn't originally posted by Guilfoyle — it was shared by Richard Grenell, who tagged the former attorney as one of the post's collaborators). Her continued professional involvement with Don Jr.'s dad, President Trump, who nominated her as his Greek ambassador in December 2024, makes it seem even more obvious she wants to remain ingrained in the Trump family.

Whether she likes it or not, Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s relationship is no more, and the Trump heir is already onto his next romance. Though she might argue otherwise, Guilfoyle's social media indicates she struggled getting over Don Jr., and perhaps hasn't even moved on yet.