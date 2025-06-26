Justin Trudeau Looks So Different In Baby Pic With Bleach Blonde Curls
Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been in the public eye for so long, it's hard to picture him without his signature brown hair. But it turns out he wasn't always a dark-haired mystery. When he was a baby, he had blonde curls that looked like something straight out of "The Brady Bunch."
His ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, shared two throwback photos, one of Trudeau and one of her, on Instagram back in 2022 that have us doing a serious double-take. They look like twins, which is weird, since they were married for nearly 20 years and have three kids together. Grégoire's baby photo included her stuffing her chest with tennis balls, which is both hilarious and unnerving to look at. "Together for 19 years, married for 17, we have navigated through sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between and it ain't over," she captioned — a sentiment that definitely didn't age well.
Some people returned to this post after news of Trudeau and Grégoire's separation was announced and had some choice words for Grégoire. "Practice what you preach," wrote one person. "So true, relationships require constant sacrifice, compromising, dedication, etc, and when it's only one person out of the two doing it, the wheels will fall off the cart," said another. A third wanted Trudeau to separate from Canada next — something he did in January 2025 when he resigned as prime minister. That, coupled with his divorce, made up two tragic details of Trudeau's life.
Sophie Grégoire hasn't removed her ex from her social media life
Sophie Grégoire clearly doesn't believe in cleansing her Instagram account after separating from Justin Trudeau, leaving up both the good and the bad from their relationship — the good, of course, being all the happy memories and flashback photos with Trudeau that proved she had always been out of his league.
On the other hand, Grégoire's post-divorce digs at Trudeau are also still up for all to see. Under her "Inspiration" highlight on her Instagram story, Grégoire shared a meme that said, "Toxic relationships inflame your nervous system. Healthy ones, do not just support it, they heal it." Oof. Hard not to read into that one, considering how it was posted after they divorced. She also shared another meme: "May you attract someone who makes you feel like their favorite place in the universe is standing next to you."
However, Grégoire isn't just sitting around and being spiteful about her ex. Trudeau is still the father of her children, and she included him in her 2025 Father's Day post for her "favourite dads in the world."