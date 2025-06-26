Justin Trudeau Looks So Different In Baby Pic With Bleach Blonde Curls

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been in the public eye for so long, it's hard to picture him without his signature brown hair. But it turns out he wasn't always a dark-haired mystery. When he was a baby, he had blonde curls that looked like something straight out of "The Brady Bunch."

His ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, shared two throwback photos, one of Trudeau and one of her, on Instagram back in 2022 that have us doing a serious double-take. They look like twins, which is weird, since they were married for nearly 20 years and have three kids together. Grégoire's baby photo included her stuffing her chest with tennis balls, which is both hilarious and unnerving to look at. "Together for 19 years, married for 17, we have navigated through sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between and it ain't over," she captioned — a sentiment that definitely didn't age well.

Some people returned to this post after news of Trudeau and Grégoire's separation was announced and had some choice words for Grégoire. "Practice what you preach," wrote one person. "So true, relationships require constant sacrifice, compromising, dedication, etc, and when it's only one person out of the two doing it, the wheels will fall off the cart," said another. A third wanted Trudeau to separate from Canada next — something he did in January 2025 when he resigned as prime minister. That, coupled with his divorce, made up two tragic details of Trudeau's life.