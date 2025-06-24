Why Trump's Haters Are Wondering If Barron Has Bone Spurs

On the evening on June 21, 2025, Donald Trump announced via Truth Social that the U.S. had bombed three nuclear sites in Iran. The White House social media accounts later released photos of Donald wearing a MAGA hat while in the Situation Room watching the attack unfold. Along with posts about the inappropriateness (or not) of him wearing his own merch at such a serious time, plenty of people brought up Barron Trump in relation to the attack. One person joked on X, "In what has been described as a 'pure coincidence', nineteen year-old Barron Trump has been diagnosed with a debilitating bone spur on the same day his Dad started a new war." Another said, "BREAKING: Barron Trump has been rushed to the nearest hospital, complains of sharp pains in his feet."

As for why people would be linking Barron and bone spurs, it has everything to do with Donald. There have been claims that Trump avoided going to Vietnam by saying that he had bone spurs that he really didn't have. There's a report that it was a podiatrist from Queens, who was a tenant of Donald Trump's father Fred Trump, who wrote the doctor's note for the bone spurs. The podiatrist's daughters explained that their father told the story and said the letter was written as a "favor" for Fred, according to The New York Times.

Barron recently finished his first year at New York University and he is old enough to serve in the military. Bone spurs can be hereditary, so if Donald did have them, there's a chance Barron could, too. One person on X quipped, "Thoughts and prayers for his weak genes."