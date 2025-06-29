Paris Jackson's Hair Transformation Through The Years Couldn't Go Unnoticed

Being born into stardom is an experience Paris Jackson is uniquely familiar with. While leading a relatively unconventional lifestyle as a young child to then suddenly being thrust into the public eye, everything from Paris' dating history to her personal appearance has been up for discussion. Of course, as the daughter of music legend Michael Jackson, this was to be expected. However, alongside Paris' growth came a wide range of style transformations that the public grew privy to, including her experimental hairstyles.

Throughout her life in the public eye, Paris has also been somewhat of a hair icon, oftentimes expressing herself through bright colors and punk hairstyles. In 2023, Paris even dished that she credits the '90s for inspiring her alternative-slash-hipster style. Her hair is seemingly an aspect of her appearance that she takes seriously, as she's someone who tends to see her hairstylist roughly every other month. "I don't like a different color of the rainbow every week, but I usually ask for something different every time I go," she said in an interview with Allure. "I change it up a lot, always in very subtle ways." Whether it be her rebellious foray into emo cropped cuts or a Y2K-inspired bohemian tousled updo, here are a few of the many hair transformations Paris has upheld over the years.