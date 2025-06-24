Karoline Leavitt Flaunts Her Killer Legs In Dowdy Dress That Highlights Her Dated Style
Karoline Leavitt has flaunted her killer legs more than once, but her latest leg-baring ensemble was definitely not one of the White House press secretary's better looks. Leavitt posted a photo of her all-pink look to Instagram, clearly thinking that her tweed dress and pumps made for a winning 'fit. In reality, though, this was yet another example of Leavitt dressing way older than she is.
Leavitt was named White House press secretary in November 2024 at 27 years old, making her the youngest in history. As such, it's clear that she struggles to balance dressing appropriately for the gig that usually belongs to older people while still looking like she's in her twenties. Her answer to this frequently seems to be old lady style that looks like it was pulled straight from the "Golden Girls" set, which she sometimes tries to balance with younger elements — like bright colors or shorter hemlines. This recent outfit is a perfect example of this tendency. Leavitt's pink tweed dress would have been perfect for an uptight, stuffy grandmother, but she clearly attempted to balance this with "Barbie"-esque pink pumps. The result was a mess of elements that just didn't work.
Karoline Leavitt's ensemble earned plenty more comparisons to Barbie
In addition to making an Instagram post celebrating her outfit, Karoline Leavitt also sported the look for an ABC News interview. From the waist up, the dress was reminiscent of scrubs and definitely not a great or updated fashion choice. Yet, she still managed to make the whole outfit worse with her choice of footwear, turning it into yet another pinked-out diva look that screams White House "Barbie" — and not in a good way. And plenty of netizens called her out for it, too. "Maga Barbie," one Instagram user commented on her post, flanked with many laughing emojis. "Oh look, TACO BELLE Barbie," noted another, poking fun at Donald Trump's newest nickname, TACO.
Evidently, another monochromatic pink moment was not the best fashion choice for Leavitt, as she surely tries to bury her most brutal nickname yet, "Bull**** Barbie." Ultimately, if there is one person Leavitt needs following her around more than a real-time fact-checker, it's a stylist who knows what looks chic for a modern woman in her twenties.