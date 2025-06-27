Kelly Clarkson Has Worn Some Spicy Outfits Post-Weight Loss

Kelly Clarkson has always been fashion forward, even in her "American Idol" days, when she was rocking the early 2000s girl-next-door aesthetic. However, since Clarkson's weight loss transformation, the singer has become a little more daring in her wardrobe. She's opted for lower cuts, figure-hugging silhouettes, and leggy looks — and we're here for it.

Although people continue to speculate whether Ozempic was a major factor in Clarkson's weight loss transformation, she insists a change in diet and lifestyle (and a different drug that aided in the process) helped her achieve her weight loss goals. And from what she has said about the change to her appearance, it sounds like Clarkson couldn't be more confident. Speaking about feeling good in her body — though she noted that she was satisfied with her appearance at other weights, too — Clarkson told People she's now experimenting with her style more. "I'm just saying it's a lot more fun with clothes now. And I've been working on it," she said of her wardrobe. From her stunning 2024 Grammys look, to her obsession with jumpsuits, it's evident in her best post-weight loss looks that Clarkson isn't afraid to show some skin.