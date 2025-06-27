Kelly Clarkson Has Worn Some Spicy Outfits Post-Weight Loss
Kelly Clarkson has always been fashion forward, even in her "American Idol" days, when she was rocking the early 2000s girl-next-door aesthetic. However, since Clarkson's weight loss transformation, the singer has become a little more daring in her wardrobe. She's opted for lower cuts, figure-hugging silhouettes, and leggy looks — and we're here for it.
Although people continue to speculate whether Ozempic was a major factor in Clarkson's weight loss transformation, she insists a change in diet and lifestyle (and a different drug that aided in the process) helped her achieve her weight loss goals. And from what she has said about the change to her appearance, it sounds like Clarkson couldn't be more confident. Speaking about feeling good in her body — though she noted that she was satisfied with her appearance at other weights, too — Clarkson told People she's now experimenting with her style more. "I'm just saying it's a lot more fun with clothes now. And I've been working on it," she said of her wardrobe. From her stunning 2024 Grammys look, to her obsession with jumpsuits, it's evident in her best post-weight loss looks that Clarkson isn't afraid to show some skin.
Kelly Clarkson was all Hollywood glam in 2024 Grammys attire
Kelly Clarkson walked the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet with her son, Remington Alexander, by her side. And while Remy's adorable boutonniere was a crowd pleaser, his mom really stole the show. Clarkson's custom Jason Wu Collection gown was a timeless choice that blended modern, minimalist style with old Hollywood glamour. (Marilyn Monroe has some competition for best white dress now!) The off-the-shoulder detailing perfectly accentuated Clarkson's décolletage, which was an accessory in itself given she didn't opt to wear a necklace, and the mermaid skirt helped display her gorgeous figure.
Kelly Clarkson had us catching our breath in new wardrobe staple
Kelly Clarkson has found her new favorite closet go-to: a jumpsuit. The "Because of You" hitmaker has donned the fashion staple on many occasions, including at an early 2024 concert in Las Vegas. Clarkson showed off her killer figure in a skin-tight, black lace ensemble from Zhivago, which featured ribbed paneling on the sides and a matching belt detail (which she later posted on Instagram to promote another concert). In a TikTok video taken from the evening of the musician taking a shot with a fan, Clarkson can be heard saying, "Dude, this [jumpsuit] is tight. Like, I lost weight and they're like, 'Let's get you into this tight s***.'" It sounds like we can thank her stylists for this style change.
Kelly Clarkson's leggy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame look
The pop legend was all grunge at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in a stunning Rebecca Valance mini-dress. The piece was adorned with sequins, contrasting with its black base fabric. In addition, the mesh-lined boning on the bodice was playing peekaboo with Kelly Clarkson's rib cage. Most of all, the dress paid tribute to Clarkson's long stems, which never see the light of day in her now-trademark jumpsuits. Her rocker-chic style has been molded by celeb stylist Micaela Erlanger, who told Women's Wear Daily in April 2024 that Clarkson's move from Los Angeles to New York City meant a "New Kelly" fashion-wise.
Kelly Clarkson turned up the heat in a business casual LBJ (little black jumpsuit)
Kelly Clarkson's Instagram is a reservoir for her latest fashion ventures. In an Instagram Reel promoting her SiriusXM channel, Clarkson wore a chic black, tailored jumpsuit with a plunging, Queen Anne neckline, staying classy while showing off the goods.
She didn't pair the look with a necklace because, once again, her collarbone is enough of an accessory — though she did include a pair of silver, geometric earrings that complemented her skin tone. Her pin-straight dirty blonde tresses and manicured fringe perfectly framed her face and neck, accentuating the jumpsuit's flattering shape. "Is it just me or does Kelly get more beautiful by the day?" one commenter wrote on the post. (We can attest... it's not just you.)
Kelly Clarkson's revealing 'Voice' performance 'fit
At this point, you have likely figured out that Kelly Clarkson ne'er fears a low-cut look. In fact, her dangerously low-cut outfit on "The Voice" should be considered the crux of her bold style transformation. Clarkson looked like stage royalty during her guest artist performance on the singing competition show in May 2025. Her ensemble, which she posted on Instagram, consisted of (you guessed it!) a jumpsuit adorned with black and gold sequins, and featured a plunging V neckline. The mesh, floor-length sleeves, capped with a feather trim, evoked the most drama from the look, which had the effortless essence of an off-duty Jean Harlow.
Kelly Clarkson stunned in a sparkly number to promote new music
Kelly Clarkson has rounded out what is seemingly her golden era of style with a gilded theme in the music video for her 2025 song "Where Have You Been." In the video, her shimmery eyeshadow is highlighted by a warm spotlight, while her green and gold sequin jumpsuit (yes, another jumpsuit) glimmers in the same light. The dazzling embellishments on the jumpsuit were placed geometrically, bordering another plunging neckline that daringly showed off Clarkson's sternum. The fabulous, peacock-feather sleeves pulled the whole look together and transformed Clarkson into a 1970s rock icon — the feather-loving Elton John is probably jealous.