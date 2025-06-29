Celebrities Who Look Totally Unrecognizable With Their Natural Hair Color

From Gwen Stefani's platinum blonde locks to Lucille Ball's fiery updo, there are a number of stars who you might have a hard time picturing without their signature hair color. So much so, that some celebrities were completely unrecognizable after dyeing their hair a different hue, like when "Vanderpump Rules" alum Ariana Madix ditched her light tresses for a dark brown wig on "Love Island" or when "Stranger Things" actor Millie Bobby Brown went bright blonde in 2025.

While you may associate a certain star with a certain hair color, you might be surprised to find out that said hair color isn't their natural shade. However, some A-listers have moved away from the hair colors they were born with only to watch their careers flourish. Whether they've grown accustomed to wearing wigs like Nicole Kidman, have dyed their tresses for a role, or made a major change simply for the heck of it, you may not believe what these celebrities look like with their natural hair color.