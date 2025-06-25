Trump's Meeting With King Willem-Alexander Puts His Height Lies On Blast Yet Again

We all know Barron Trump, at 6 feet, 7 inches tall, is the member of the Trump clan who's most recognized for his soaring height. President Donald Trump is adamant that he's tall too, claiming he rises to 6 feet 3 inches, but he's clearly shorter than his youngest child and their apparent height difference is a rumored source of tension between them. His hopes of proving his towering height are often shot down whenever he runs into high-profile individuals whose physical statures are what he exaggerates his to be.

President Trump joined together with his fellow 32 NATO leaders at The Hague in the Netherlands on June 24 for a summit hosted by King Willem-Alexander who is reportedly 6 feet, 2 inches (although some sources claim he's no taller than 6 feet). Digital creator Sonya Suri shared a clip of the president and royal shaking hands in an Instagram post the same day.

If anything could be gathered from their diplomatic interaction, it's that President Trump isn't even close to as tall as he purports to be. Rather, his scalp was level with the Dutch king's mid-forehead, thus proving they aren't the height twins he might have wanted both the people in the room and the viewing public to believe they were.