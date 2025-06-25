Trump's Meeting With King Willem-Alexander Puts His Height Lies On Blast Yet Again
We all know Barron Trump, at 6 feet, 7 inches tall, is the member of the Trump clan who's most recognized for his soaring height. President Donald Trump is adamant that he's tall too, claiming he rises to 6 feet 3 inches, but he's clearly shorter than his youngest child and their apparent height difference is a rumored source of tension between them. His hopes of proving his towering height are often shot down whenever he runs into high-profile individuals whose physical statures are what he exaggerates his to be.
President Trump joined together with his fellow 32 NATO leaders at The Hague in the Netherlands on June 24 for a summit hosted by King Willem-Alexander who is reportedly 6 feet, 2 inches (although some sources claim he's no taller than 6 feet). Digital creator Sonya Suri shared a clip of the president and royal shaking hands in an Instagram post the same day.
If anything could be gathered from their diplomatic interaction, it's that President Trump isn't even close to as tall as he purports to be. Rather, his scalp was level with the Dutch king's mid-forehead, thus proving they aren't the height twins he might have wanted both the people in the room and the viewing public to believe they were.
Donald Trump's height claims are hard to buy
Whether it be to assert his manliness or seem more imposing or authoritative by claiming to tower over the average American citizen, President Donald Trump is determined to convince the world he's taller than he really is, no matter the cost. The president has been caught lying about his height multiple times, including in his 2025 White House medical report.
However, anyone searching for evidence that the commander in chief is shorter than he claims can easily refer to pictures or clips of his June exchange with the Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander, just as several social media analysts did. Though Trump wasn't fooling anyone that he was taller than the king. "How do you trust a POTUS who even lies about his height?" wrote one person on X. Another scathingly asked, "Did the orange clown forget to bring his lifts?"
Followers of U.S. politics or the British royals may recall that William, Prince of Wales accidentally exposed President Trump's height lies during their December 2024 meeting at the Notre Dame reopening ceremony. William, who is reportedly 6 feet, 3 inches, was clearly taller than Trump. We'd suggest that, if the commander in chief hopes to keep the ruse up, perhaps he should steer clear of any royals — or anyone taller than him, for that matter.