Five Times Michelle Obama's Killer Biceps Were The Center Of The Show

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

During her tenure as first lady, Michelle Obama promoted healthy habits as part of her "Let's Move!" program. While the initiative was aimed at kids, Michelle practiced what she preached. In our collective psyche, the phrase "Michelle Obama arms" is indelibly linked with images of her enviable muscles. Michelle's buff appendages have even been the topic of social media parody. For more serious-minded people, Michelle's personal trainer and others have published exercise suggestions to help people achieve their own version of the former first lady's incredible arms.

Michelle views working out as self care, and part of the secret to her dedication is that she's combined exercise with spending time with friends. As she described in her memoir "Becoming," midway through Barack Obama's first presidential term, Michelle started "Boot Camp," a meet-up that involved group exercise sessions. As the event organizer, Michelle made it her mission to keep everyone on task, and they dubbed her "Drillmaster" (via People).

Over a decade later, however, Michelle revealed that her workouts had evolved to better fit her body's needs as she got older and experienced menopause. "I am still physically active, and my goal now, instead of having 'Michelle Obama arms,' I just want to keep moving." Michelle explained to People in 2022. Referring to why she scaled back her exercise regimen, she also told the outlet, "That doesn't work out for me. That when I tear a muscle or pull something and then I'm out. The recovery time is not the same." Regardless of her workout type, no matter the years, Michelle's arms look amazing, as these photos demonstrate.