7 Outdated Press Secretary Outfits That Were More Retirement Home Than White House

Kayleigh McEnany served as the White House press secretary under Donald Trump during his first term — and from the look of this outfit, she also served as an admiral in some sort of imaginary, glam fashion Navy. First direct your attention to the dark jacket, with way too many white buttons next to the lapels that don't actually make any functional sense. Notice the equally inexplicable line of five buttons on her sleeve cuff as well. You will soon realize that she's seemingly wearing this jacket over a zip-up top, which comes complete with its own high-collar sticking out of the jacket, and it's lined with a tiny strip of fleece like an old-timey bomber jacket. Every bit of this feels like someone cosplaying as military commander to recapture some old glory, and it's utterly baffling.