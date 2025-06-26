Usha Vance Looks Miserable During Family Outing With JD (& We Don't Blame Her)

JD Vance and Usha Vance's marriage has come under a ton of scrutiny. Divorce rumors abounded after JD's Mother's Day post on social media, which was super generic and didn't even namecheck Usha. In contrast, for Father's Day, Usha tagged JD in her Instagram post, and specifically mentioned all the things he was doing with their children that day. She also posted three photos of JD and their kids. In a June 2025 interview with Meghan McCain, things got even more awkward when Usha revealed a strange disconnect with JD, revealing that they aren't necessarily in sync with how many kids they ultimately want. Now, to top things off, as Usha, JD, and their kids watched a recent sporting event, the second lady appeared rather downcast at moments.

The Vances were in Cincinnati, Ohio to attend a FIFA Club World Cup game. In one photo, Usha looked down at her lap while JD chatted with a man sitting beside him. In another, JD had moved over one seat, leaving Usha sitting alone. She rested her chin on one hand, seemingly holding a champagne flute in the other, and looked like she was wishing she could be anywhere else.

Michael Regan – Fifa/Getty

However, Usha's misery could simply have been weather-related. Ohio was impacted by the heat dome that caused record-breaking temperatures in numerous localities. At the game, high humidity added to the discomfort of the 93-degree day. To make matters worse, the game reportedly lacked excitement and was low scoring.