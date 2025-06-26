Trump Gets Humbled By Royalty In More Ways Than One At NATO Summit
Though much of the 2025 NATO summit was designed to cater to the fragile ego of President Donald Trump, that didn't stop several royals from having a little fun with it. While hanging around with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, Trump faced a double whammy of possible bullying. Not only did Willem-Alexander's height humble Trump in a photo, but Queen Máxima also has proven herself to be a comedian at Trump's expense. In a moment that has swept the international stage, after interacting with the US President, the Dutch queen turns to the camera and puckers her mouth as if mimicking the way Trump speaks.
All hail the Dutch Queen. Even she knows Trump's a joke 🤣 pic.twitter.com/26AOQyBcHb
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 25, 2025
While it's possible something could have been lost in translation here, many seem to think that the queen was having a bit of a subtle laugh at Trump's expense. Many commenters on X, formerly Twitter, tend to agree. One user responded, "She's got a wonderful sense of humor!" Another pointed out that, "Even royalty's laughing."
Although this moment seems to have taken the world by storm, it's not the first time Trump has been clowned on while attending a NATO summit. In fact, there was some mean girl behavior that took place with Trump's favorite Canadian to hurl insults at, Justin Trudeau.
Donald Trump has been the butt of jokes at NATO before
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands and her facial faux pas towards President Donald Trump seems to have been hopping on a trend that got started in 2019. Footage from the NATO summit that took place in England showed then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, previous Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and President of France Emmanuel Macron gossiping like school girls. In footage dissected by CBC, it seems that Johnson inquires as to why an unnamed individual is late. This tees it up for Trudeau to make a joke about this person needing to make "a 40 minute press conference," where people could "watch his team's jaws drop to the floor."
While this person was never named, it was fairly obvious the world leaders were talking about Trump. For his part, Trudeau does have some shocking moments from his past, making this casual bullying of Trump appear fairly gentle. This behavior could be why Trump often continues to lie about his height around Trudeau, even when the evidence against him is overwhelming. Although, for the 2025 NATO summit, Trump got to enjoy the entire event without running into Trudeau, as he's since retired from his position as Prime Minister. Though, this hasn't stopped Trump from trying to dump on Trudeau any chance he gets.