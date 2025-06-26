Trump Gets Humbled By Royalty In More Ways Than One At NATO Summit

Though much of the 2025 NATO summit was designed to cater to the fragile ego of President Donald Trump, that didn't stop several royals from having a little fun with it. While hanging around with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, Trump faced a double whammy of possible bullying. Not only did Willem-Alexander's height humble Trump in a photo, but Queen Máxima also has proven herself to be a comedian at Trump's expense. In a moment that has swept the international stage, after interacting with the US President, the Dutch queen turns to the camera and puckers her mouth as if mimicking the way Trump speaks.

All hail the Dutch Queen. Even she knows Trump's a joke 🤣 pic.twitter.com/26AOQyBcHb — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 25, 2025

While it's possible something could have been lost in translation here, many seem to think that the queen was having a bit of a subtle laugh at Trump's expense. Many commenters on X, formerly Twitter, tend to agree. One user responded, "She's got a wonderful sense of humor!" Another pointed out that, "Even royalty's laughing."

Although this moment seems to have taken the world by storm, it's not the first time Trump has been clowned on while attending a NATO summit. In fact, there was some mean girl behavior that took place with Trump's favorite Canadian to hurl insults at, Justin Trudeau.