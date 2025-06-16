Trump Uses Canada Trip To Dump On Justin Trudeau & We Know He Couldn't Hold It In

With an ego like fragile paper, President Donald Trump has a history of starting and holding onto grudges. Take, for example, the ongoing feud between Trump and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Both Trump and Trudeau have a history of hurling insults at one another, with the two having had a fairly icy relationship during Trudeau's tenure. Now that Trudeau is out of office, something Trump insists on taking credit for, it seems that Trump is reluctant to let go of his apparent compulsion to dunk on Trudeau. While attending the G7 Summit in Canada, Trump couldn't help but make it all about himself while throwing Trudeau under the bus.

Trump with Mark Carney: "The G7 used to be the G8. Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn't want to have Russia in, and I would say that was a mistake, because I think you wouldn't have a war right now if you had Russia in." pic.twitter.com/RZHnmHtgfp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2025

In a clip posted to X, Trump can be seen speaking to current Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who successfully won his election by running on an anti-Trump platform. While the relationship between Trump and Carney has yet to fully form, Trump slid in some sly shade toward Carney's predecessor.

"The G7 used to be the G8," Trump rambled, pointing at the fact Russia was booted from the summit in 2014 after the illegal annexation of Crimea. Trump added, "Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn't want to have Russia in" — his sneaky way of suggesting no one remembers who Trudeau is. However, it does indicate Trump simply can't get the former Canadian leader off his mind.