Trump Uses Canada Trip To Dump On Justin Trudeau & We Know He Couldn't Hold It In
With an ego like fragile paper, President Donald Trump has a history of starting and holding onto grudges. Take, for example, the ongoing feud between Trump and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Both Trump and Trudeau have a history of hurling insults at one another, with the two having had a fairly icy relationship during Trudeau's tenure. Now that Trudeau is out of office, something Trump insists on taking credit for, it seems that Trump is reluctant to let go of his apparent compulsion to dunk on Trudeau. While attending the G7 Summit in Canada, Trump couldn't help but make it all about himself while throwing Trudeau under the bus.
Trump with Mark Carney: "The G7 used to be the G8. Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn't want to have Russia in, and I would say that was a mistake, because I think you wouldn't have a war right now if you had Russia in." pic.twitter.com/RZHnmHtgfp
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2025
In a clip posted to X, Trump can be seen speaking to current Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who successfully won his election by running on an anti-Trump platform. While the relationship between Trump and Carney has yet to fully form, Trump slid in some sly shade toward Carney's predecessor.
"The G7 used to be the G8," Trump rambled, pointing at the fact Russia was booted from the summit in 2014 after the illegal annexation of Crimea. Trump added, "Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn't want to have Russia in" — his sneaky way of suggesting no one remembers who Trudeau is. However, it does indicate Trump simply can't get the former Canadian leader off his mind.
Justin Trudeau seems to be living in Donald Trump's head rent-free
Perhaps still reeling from the loss of his bromance with Elon Musk, Donald Trump has now taken to lashing out at other political leaders, possibly to make himself feel better. In early June 2025, with protests sparking in Los Angeles over Trump's immigration policy, Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom have been exchanging some words. Now that he's in Canada, it seems Trump is trying to lure his old frenemy, Justin Trudeau, back into his orbit, which almost makes sense when considering their testy history together. It seems the previous Canadian prime minister left quite the mark on Trump.
Not only did Trump offer Trudeau a classic nickname, indicating that he's often on Trump's mind, but it seems the president is also finding it hard to forget Trudeau. There are several reasons why that might be. For starters, there's long been the rumor that Melania Trump has heart eyes for Trudeau, which would surely make Donald feel insecure. Then there's the fact that, when standing next to Trudeau, it becomes apparent that Donald has been lying about his height. Even though he seems to insist that everyone has moved on from Trudeau's storied time as Canada's leader, Donald just can't seem to let his spite wind down.