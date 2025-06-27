Usha Vance's Post-Trump Goals Could Spell Trouble For JD's Political Aspirations (And Their Marriage)
Usha and JD Vance have always seemed to have a strange dynamic in their relationship, and the more we find out about them, the more obvious it becomes. The nation's second lady offered some interesting insights about her marriage — and her vision for the future — in a candid interview with the "Citizen McCain With Meghan McCain" podcast on June 25. Usha detailed her romance with JD at Yale and their experiences as an interfaith couple, and her challenges and joys as a mother. (McCain broke the news that she herself is expecting her third child, and Usha, also a mom of three, assured her that it's a great experience.)
Then McCain, who knows a little something about being in a political family, addressed "the elephant in the room": the very real possibility JD will become president in 2028. "I wanted to know: Is that stressful for you? Is it exciting? Is that something you think about?" McCain asked. Far from gushing about the scenario, Usha explained that she "had absolutely no intention of leading any sort of life in politics" before her husband's ambitions were realized. Even now that she's part of President Trump's world, Usha described her life as "a four-year period where I have a set of responsibilities to my family, to myself, to, obviously, the country." She might as well have been describing a stint in jury duty.
After admitting she wasn't actively making a plan for the post-Trump era, Usha added, "In a dream world, eventually I'll be able to live in my home and kind of continue my career." It was the most revealing statement of the interview, and the biggest hint yet that being the president's wife isn't her idea of paradise.
Would Usha be a Melania-style first lady?
JD and Usha Vance's marriage appears strange for a number of reasons, from their very different backgrounds to their awkward attempts at PDA. Even the Vances' social media feeds say more about their relationship than you might think. The second lady offers personal support to her husband on Instagram, while the vice president tends to give shout-outs to his wife as an afterthought, once he's finished posting a series of cheers for President Donald Trump. Usha's interview with Meghan McCain said volumes about her view of life in D.C. She's happy to do her spousal duty for the duration, but it appears she'd much rather be back home, raising the kids and resuming her legal career. When 2028 rolls around, will JD decline the Republican nomination so they can resume a quiet life, or will she agree to put her dream on hold for the greater good?
If JD happens to make it into the White House, Usha might well consider the current first lady as her role model. Melania Trump spends a good deal of her time in New York with Barron Trump when she's not performing official duties. Usha could do the same. While the "Hillbilly Elegy" author handles affairs of state, she and the kids could make their home base back in Cincinnati, jetting in for the occasional state dinner or Easter egg roll. But if the Vances can't see eye-to-eye on their future goals, that could prove too much for a marriage that has been showing signs of strain to begin with.