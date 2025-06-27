Usha Vance's Post-Trump Goals Could Spell Trouble For JD's Political Aspirations (And Their Marriage)

Usha and JD Vance have always seemed to have a strange dynamic in their relationship, and the more we find out about them, the more obvious it becomes. The nation's second lady offered some interesting insights about her marriage — and her vision for the future — in a candid interview with the "Citizen McCain With Meghan McCain" podcast on June 25. Usha detailed her romance with JD at Yale and their experiences as an interfaith couple, and her challenges and joys as a mother. (McCain broke the news that she herself is expecting her third child, and Usha, also a mom of three, assured her that it's a great experience.)

Then McCain, who knows a little something about being in a political family, addressed "the elephant in the room": the very real possibility JD will become president in 2028. "I wanted to know: Is that stressful for you? Is it exciting? Is that something you think about?" McCain asked. Far from gushing about the scenario, Usha explained that she "had absolutely no intention of leading any sort of life in politics" before her husband's ambitions were realized. Even now that she's part of President Trump's world, Usha described her life as "a four-year period where I have a set of responsibilities to my family, to myself, to, obviously, the country." She might as well have been describing a stint in jury duty.

After admitting she wasn't actively making a plan for the post-Trump era, Usha added, "In a dream world, eventually I'll be able to live in my home and kind of continue my career." It was the most revealing statement of the interview, and the biggest hint yet that being the president's wife isn't her idea of paradise.