Kaitlan Collins' Feud With Trump Takes A Break As He Finds A New CNN Star To Feel His Rage
As Donald Trump and his inner circle waded into his second presidential term, they seemingly kept a list of people to bicker with. One such person was CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins, who has a feud brewing with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. While Leavitt and Trump have often found ample opportunity to complain about the reporter — Leavitt especially loves trading petty insults with Collins — it seems a new CNN contender has arrived.
On June 25, 2025, reporter Natasha Bertrand wrote an article for CNN that undercut the severity of a recent series of bombs the United States had dropped on Iranian nuclear facilities. While the Trump administration was taking to podiums to rant about what a great job they did, Bertrand's reporting suggested otherwise.
While shady characters like Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth went on upsetting tirades about the success of the US airstrikes, Bertrand's investigation indicated that might not be the case. According to sources who spoke with Bertrand, it seems that the tactics used by the Trump administration only slightly set back Iran's nuclear capabilities rather than totally destroying them. This caused Trump to focus his ire directly at Bertrand, lashing out at her on social media — and letting Collins take a break for once.
Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt hound Natasha Bertrand's reporting
After CNN's Natasha Bertrand's reporting made waves, President Donald Trump fired off on Truth Social. His post begins, "Natasha Bertrand should be FIRED from CNN!" Not only does he howl for her to be "IMMEDIATELY reprimanded," but he also makes the strange claim of wanting her to be "thrown out 'like a dog.'" He also reasserts that the airstrike in Iran caused "TOTAL OBLITERATION!" And then once again calls for her to be fired in all caps. But it wasn't just Trump taking the time to hurl insults at Bertrand — Karoline Leavitt used her position as press secretary to follow suit.
Leavitt, who has been booted off of CNN in the past, certainly had a bone to pick with Bertrand. While not dropping any names, Leavitt made it known that she felt that Bertrand wasn't doing her journalistic due diligence. Leavitt accused (via Fox News) both CNN and Bertrand of pushing "fake and false narratives," saying the reporter "should be ashamed of herself."
While it is cute to hear Leavitt claim to care about facts, it does seem that CNN is supporting its reporting and Bertrand. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, CNN said, "We stand 100% behind Natasha Bertrand's journalism," and went on to defend the information available at the time. This seems to set up the possibility for further confrontations between Bertrand and Trump — she should maybe ask Collins for some pointers.