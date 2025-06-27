Kaitlan Collins' Feud With Trump Takes A Break As He Finds A New CNN Star To Feel His Rage

As Donald Trump and his inner circle waded into his second presidential term, they seemingly kept a list of people to bicker with. One such person was CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins, who has a feud brewing with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. While Leavitt and Trump have often found ample opportunity to complain about the reporter — Leavitt especially loves trading petty insults with Collins — it seems a new CNN contender has arrived.

On June 25, 2025, reporter Natasha Bertrand wrote an article for CNN that undercut the severity of a recent series of bombs the United States had dropped on Iranian nuclear facilities. While the Trump administration was taking to podiums to rant about what a great job they did, Bertrand's reporting suggested otherwise.

While shady characters like Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth went on upsetting tirades about the success of the US airstrikes, Bertrand's investigation indicated that might not be the case. According to sources who spoke with Bertrand, it seems that the tactics used by the Trump administration only slightly set back Iran's nuclear capabilities rather than totally destroying them. This caused Trump to focus his ire directly at Bertrand, lashing out at her on social media — and letting Collins take a break for once.