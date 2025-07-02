Lauren Boebert Looks Bite-Sized In Pic With JD Vance Before His Weight Loss
Lauren Boebert has touted her vital statistics more than once, and even intertwined her height with her politics. "I'm a five foot tall, 100 pound woman," Bobert declared in a post on X, formerly Twitter, citing her smaller stature as a reason she wanted to carry a firearm. Compared to U.S. national averages for women, the Colorado congresswoman is 3.5 inches shorter and about 70 pounds lighter. Boebert's diminutive size is even more evident when she takes a height gap photo, like when she posed for a pic with JD Vance in July 2024. In this case, Boebert stood just slightly above Vance's shoulder. Due to the framing, it's unknown whether Boebert (who often wears heels) was getting a boost from her footwear. Regardless, Vance's size difference is notable. If Boebert were standing behind him, she likely wouldn't be visible.
I look forward to working with President Trump and Vice President Vance in January and beyond! GREAT CHOICE! pic.twitter.com/098eFjfAkM
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 15, 2024
Vance is six feet, two inches tall, making him five inches taller than the average U.S. male. While Boebert's made her height common knowledge, Vance's height was hotly debated during the 2024 presidential campaign. An incorrect height of five feet, seven inches proliferated because of a Google error. Hanging out with Boebert was no way to correct the record, either, since Vance would still be quite a bit taller, even if he was the lower height. Vance's appearances with Donald Trump only added to the confusion, since Trump's height is continually being called into question, whether he's next to Justin Trudeau or William, Prince of Wales.
Vance relied on key lifestyle changes to slim down
While JD Vance gained inches when his height was corrected, his weight may have also changed since he took that photo with Lauren Boebert. Over a couple years, Vance underwent a major weight loss transformation. While he didn't share his before/after numbers, Vance lost 30 pounds. "I haven't taken any drugs. Obviously, you eat a little bit less, but it's also just eating better," Vance explained to the Daily Mail. "I tend to skip breakfast, whereas before I would have, like, you know, three waffles and scrambled eggs and bacon." The vice president also ramped up his physical activity. However, even with his weight loss, Boebert looks tiny next to him, as evidenced from a January 2025 Instagram photo. Even the extra height from her MAGA cap can't bridge the distance.
Vance's eating habits have evolved over the years, as has his culinary prowess. In an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Vance recounted how the first vegetarian meal he made was an epic fail. "I rolled out a flat thing of crescent rolls, I put raw broccoli on top of it, I sprinkled ranch dressing [on it] ... it was disgusting." His wife, Usha Vance, is vegetarian, and he had wanted to make a meal for her. Later on, Vance improved his skills under the tutelage of Usha's mom. Even so, when he has the option, Vance prefers to have meat as part of each meal.