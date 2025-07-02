Lauren Boebert Looks Bite-Sized In Pic With JD Vance Before His Weight Loss

Lauren Boebert has touted her vital statistics more than once, and even intertwined her height with her politics. "I'm a five foot tall, 100 pound woman," Bobert declared in a post on X, formerly Twitter, citing her smaller stature as a reason she wanted to carry a firearm. Compared to U.S. national averages for women, the Colorado congresswoman is 3.5 inches shorter and about 70 pounds lighter. Boebert's diminutive size is even more evident when she takes a height gap photo, like when she posed for a pic with JD Vance in July 2024. In this case, Boebert stood just slightly above Vance's shoulder. Due to the framing, it's unknown whether Boebert (who often wears heels) was getting a boost from her footwear. Regardless, Vance's size difference is notable. If Boebert were standing behind him, she likely wouldn't be visible.

I look forward to working with President Trump and Vice President Vance in January and beyond! GREAT CHOICE! pic.twitter.com/098eFjfAkM — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 15, 2024

Vance is six feet, two inches tall, making him five inches taller than the average U.S. male. While Boebert's made her height common knowledge, Vance's height was hotly debated during the 2024 presidential campaign. An incorrect height of five feet, seven inches proliferated because of a Google error. Hanging out with Boebert was no way to correct the record, either, since Vance would still be quite a bit taller, even if he was the lower height. Vance's appearances with Donald Trump only added to the confusion, since Trump's height is continually being called into question, whether he's next to Justin Trudeau or William, Prince of Wales.