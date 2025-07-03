First lady Melania Trump was one of the worst dressed at President Donald Trump's June 2025 military parade, and she reigns as one of the MAGA crew's more fashionably-challenged members with her endless list of big fashion fails, both in her second White House era and the years prior. Melania additionally wore an outfit that not only felt like a crime of its own, but also a travesty not even other MAGA ladies like White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt would dare put on, even if she, too, donned it while working towards a good cause.

On Valentine's Day 2021, Melania, rather than draft a romantic message for her husband, President Donald Trump, admirably used her platform to raise awareness for the terminally ill kids staying at The Children's Inn at NIH on Instagram. She shared photos from her various visits with the children in question. The first showcased Melania not only talking with some of the home's kids, but also wearing a red leather outfit that transformed her from a first lady into a talking Fruit Roll-Up. The number's overly smooth, lustrous material suggested she was possibly wearing faux leather, rather than the real deal. Knowing that Leavitt has also opted for skins to adjust her image, we don't think that even she would ever consider touching what Melania wore.