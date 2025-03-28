Karoline Leavitt Channels Sarah Huckabee Sanders With Leather Look (& It Actually Works For Her)

In just over two months as White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt's style choices have been all over the place. On one hand, 27-year-old Leavitt has chosen some outfits that skew older, like a poorly-fitting, frumpy frock that may be her worst outfit yet. While a vibrant pink, form-fitting dress was more youthful, Leavitt's over-the-top White House Barbie vibes weren't a good choice, either. Luckily for Leavitt, she's willing to try just about any look. Every once in a while, she lands a successful outfit, like her recent combo of black leather pants, black collared shirt, and light tan jacket.

Leavitt's leather pants bring to mind one of her press secretary predecessors: Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Currently the Governor of Arkansas, Huckabee Sanders has plenty of enthusiasm for this material. Unfortunately, Huckabee Sanders has difficulty styling leather, leading to total fashion fails. In contrast, Leavitt's leather look is a fashion win. The pants strike the right balance of being fitted, yet not too tight, and the higher waist flatters Leavitt's silhouette. The lighter jacket pops against the all-black shirt and pants, and its structured cut adds polish. Since the jacket falls at her hip, it doesn't overwhelm the look, exuding a youthful vibe.

However, one place where people might take issue with this ensemble is the accessories. Here, Leavitt's carrying one of her favorite designer bags: Louis Vuitton's Neverfull tote. Leavitt's been criticized for wildly expensive outfits before, and with a price tag of over $2,000, this bag is definitely in that category.