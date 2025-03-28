Karoline Leavitt Channels Sarah Huckabee Sanders With Leather Look (& It Actually Works For Her)
In just over two months as White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt's style choices have been all over the place. On one hand, 27-year-old Leavitt has chosen some outfits that skew older, like a poorly-fitting, frumpy frock that may be her worst outfit yet. While a vibrant pink, form-fitting dress was more youthful, Leavitt's over-the-top White House Barbie vibes weren't a good choice, either. Luckily for Leavitt, she's willing to try just about any look. Every once in a while, she lands a successful outfit, like her recent combo of black leather pants, black collared shirt, and light tan jacket.
Leavitt's leather pants bring to mind one of her press secretary predecessors: Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Currently the Governor of Arkansas, Huckabee Sanders has plenty of enthusiasm for this material. Unfortunately, Huckabee Sanders has difficulty styling leather, leading to total fashion fails. In contrast, Leavitt's leather look is a fashion win. The pants strike the right balance of being fitted, yet not too tight, and the higher waist flatters Leavitt's silhouette. The lighter jacket pops against the all-black shirt and pants, and its structured cut adds polish. Since the jacket falls at her hip, it doesn't overwhelm the look, exuding a youthful vibe.
However, one place where people might take issue with this ensemble is the accessories. Here, Leavitt's carrying one of her favorite designer bags: Louis Vuitton's Neverfull tote. Leavitt's been criticized for wildly expensive outfits before, and with a price tag of over $2,000, this bag is definitely in that category.
Leavitt doesn't always have luck with leather
Even though Karoline Leavitt had success with her leather pants ensemble, it doesn't mean the press secretary should emulate Sarah Huckabee Sanders' love for leather and make it her go-to fabric. Like Huckabee Sanders, Leavitt's also had some misses with leather outfits. For instance, at Donald Trump's 2024 rally at Madison Square Garden, Leavitt wore a black leather dress. However, the uniform patterns in the dress's texture made it look like poor-quality fake leather, branding it as one of Leavitt's fashion fails.
Months earlier, Leavitt wore a different black leather dress for a photo op with Trump. "2024. LETS [sic] GO!" she wrote in the caption on Instagram. However, this look wasn't a winner, either. The belt had distracting, tacky bling on the buckle, and the dress itself was an odd combo of leather and another material. Since the leather appeared to be concentrated at the front of the dress, it resembled an apron — definitely not a flattering look.
Instead, Leavitt should stick with classic pieces made of quality material. Self-Portrait and Lichi are reportedly two of Leavitt's favorite manufacturers, and the former sells pieces made of genuine leather, while both offer items made of vegan leather. Just like with her recent leather pants look, Leavitt dressed to impress by wearing a black, long-sleeved leather dress for the 2025 Super Bowl. Leavitt also knows how to rock leather pants in casual ensembles. In January 2023, the press secretary attended a Boston Celtics game, pairing the pants with a sweatshirt and sneakers, a tried and true style decision.