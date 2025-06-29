Kylie Jenner's Rude Dress At The Bezos-Sanchez Wedding Has A Shady Backstory
Once again, Kylie Jenner did what she does best by taking center stage and stealing the limelight. Unfortunately, however, this time she wasn't attention seeking on the red carpet, but she hogging the headlines at Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' wedding, in a dress that was not only hugely inappropriate but distinctly shady. Rude Kylie, just rude.
Her skin-tight flesh-flashing Dilara Findikoglu metallic silver/white lace-up corset dress broke all the wedding etiquette rules and landed her a well-deserved place on the list of worst-dressed guests at Sánchez and Bezos' wedding. Adding further to the controversy, the multi-millionaire hadn't even been invited to the festivities in the first place — so you'd think she might at least attempt to fly a little under the radar.
Kylie wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner who didn't initially make the cut. "Originally, the quintet was going to be a duo of just Kim [Kardashian] and Kris. But Mama Kris asked Lauren if she could bring the other three when they were in Paris for the bachelorette party," a source told Page Six, adding that the only Kardashian-Jenners that Sánchez is actually close to are Kris and Kim Kardashian. Still, what momager wants, momager gets. According to the source, what Kris really wanted was for the singletons in her brood to snag themselves a rich and famous potential husband.
Kylie Jenner made a controversial splash at the Bezos-Sanchez wedding
Kylie Jenner's attention-grabbing dress was made all the worse by the fact that, for once, the bride was uncharacteristically covered up. Lauren Sánchez's inappropriate outfits are legendary, with minimum material making for maximum exposure. However, Sánchez's uncomfortable-looking wedding dress was the opposite, fully covering her physical assets from the floor-sweeping hem to the too-tight neck collar.
Still, by all accounts, despite the unwanted hanger-on Kardashian-Jenners, Sánchez and Bezos' wedding — well, wedding weekend — was a fairytale come true, which is fitting as Sánchez told Vogue that she felt like a princess in her one-of-a-kind, custom-made Dolce & Gabbana designer dress. To celebrate the happy couple's big day, there were pajama parties, Amazon slippers, and creepy dolls — oh my! It also featured lavish dinners, lashings of champagne, and more costume changes than you can shake a stick at. Of course, there was a glittering A-list guest list to rival few others.
Oprah Winfrey, Ivanka Trump, Queen Rania of Jordan, Usher, and Tom Brady were among the celebrity crème de la crème rubbing shoulders with the bride and groom and getting down on the dance floor. Neither Elon Musk nor Mark Zuckerberg was in the room, which was hardly surprising given Bezos, Zuck and Musk's insanely inflated egos and bitter rivalry. Donald Trump was also M.I.A. despite being invited. Sadly, he was washing his hair that day — probably. Well, who needs the president when you have reality royalty in attendance — inappropriate dress or not?