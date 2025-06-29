Kylie Jenner's Rude Dress At The Bezos-Sanchez Wedding Has A Shady Backstory

Once again, Kylie Jenner did what she does best by taking center stage and stealing the limelight. Unfortunately, however, this time she wasn't attention seeking on the red carpet, but she hogging the headlines at Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' wedding, in a dress that was not only hugely inappropriate but distinctly shady. Rude Kylie, just rude.

Her skin-tight flesh-flashing Dilara Findikoglu metallic silver/white lace-up corset dress broke all the wedding etiquette rules and landed her a well-deserved place on the list of worst-dressed guests at Sánchez and Bezos' wedding. Adding further to the controversy, the multi-millionaire hadn't even been invited to the festivities in the first place — so you'd think she might at least attempt to fly a little under the radar.

Kylie wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner who didn't initially make the cut. "Originally, the quintet was going to be a duo of just Kim [Kardashian] and Kris. But Mama Kris asked Lauren if she could bring the other three when they were in Paris for the bachelorette party," a source told Page Six, adding that the only Kardashian-Jenners that Sánchez is actually close to are Kris and Kim Kardashian. Still, what momager wants, momager gets. According to the source, what Kris really wanted was for the singletons in her brood to snag themselves a rich and famous potential husband.