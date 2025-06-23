Kate Middleton's Recovery Is Taking A New Approach After Backing Out Of Royal Ascot 2025

Catherine, Princess of Wales shocked the world in March 2024 when she revealed that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment for cancer. She subsequently underwent several months of treatments, while still making occasional public appearances, before sharing the good news in January 2025 that her cancer was in remission. However, concerns have been raised over her health after she chose not to attend the Royal Ascot that June. The five-day royal horse race event held annually in Berkshire, England, kicked off June 17 and ran through June 21. King Charles III, who is also currently undergoing cancer treatment himself, carried on royal tradition by appearing at the regal event daily.

Kate Middleton and her husband William, Prince of Wales, were slated to attend on June 18. However, the Princess of Wales unexpectedly canceled at the last minute, which reportedly sent palace staff into a tailspin. "Everyone was wandering around going, 'What is going on?' One minute she was going, and the next she wasn't," an unnamed source who used to work at the palace, and is still close with other employees, told The Daily Beast. "This is one of the biggest days of the year in the royal calendar; you don't just miss Ascot on a whim, so there was a real sense of panic."

The source explained that Kate's unexplained cancellation felt like a retread of her highly publicized absence from the spotlight in the months before her cancer announcement. Countless wild theories and rumors began to crop up the first time around. Speculation regarding Kate's health has always been a hot topic online, where even celebrities and public figures often feel like weighing in on the slew of rampant chatter.