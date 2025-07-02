Elon Musk Already Regrets His Most Cringey Trump World Antic That Will Follow Him Forever
Elon Musk is in his reflection era — or at least a reflection moment. The billionaire recently admitted he made a bad judgment call back in February at the annual CPAC conference in Washington, D.C. During the event, the father of 14 waved a chainsaw above his head onstage, looking like a Leatherface cosplayer from "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre". It was a weird choice and didn't sit well with people, with Musk stealing JD Vance's title as Most Embarrassing Trump Sidekick after the bizarre stunt.
A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, commented on one of Musk's tweets and suggested that Musk could have done more for the people if he hadn't been so preoccupied with trying to look like a badass. Surprisingly, Musk responded and agreed with the user, but then was quick to pass the blame onto Argentinian President Javier Milei, who apparently handed Musk the chainsaw. The SpaceX founder did admit that his stunt was the opposite of empathetic.
Getting a powerful, ridiculously wealthy man to admit he made a mistake is a feat in and of itself. Maybe Musk is really doing some soul-searching after he and President Donald Trump had their very public bromance breakup. The duo quickly went from BFFs to bitter enemies in less than a year while the world watched with bated breath.
Elon Musk did several stunts that raised eyebrows
While the chainsaw episode was weird and memorable, it's hardly the only bizarre stunt Elon Musk pulled since he joined the Trump Train. Back in March, the Tesla CEO ran onstage at a Wisconsin town hall meeting during the state's Supreme Court race wearing a cheesehead hat, which is apparel popular with Green Bay Packers fans. He also offered a million dollars each to two constituents for signing an America PAC petition that went against judges he deemed biased. For an administration that wants to preach about ethics and following the law, offering what appeared to be bribes to voters seemed like a bad move. And the silly hat didn't make things any better.
A couple of months before the cheesehead incident, Musk spoke at President Donald Trump's inauguration and gave what many people felt like was the Nazi salute, also known as the Hitler salute. Some critics suggested it was actually a "Roman salute," but the Anti-Defamation League deemed it "an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute" (via The New York Times). Regardless of what Musk's actual intention was with the gesture, it was not a good look to kickstart Trump's second term in office.