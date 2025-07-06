HGTV Star Jonathan Scott's Hair Transformation Through The Years
For over a decade, Jonathan Scott and his twin brother Drew Scott have been staples of HGTV. What started as a single season of their show "Property Brothers" back in 2011 turned into a run that lasted through 2019. The Scotts have starred in various spinoffs and other HGTV projects as well, from "Brother vs. Brother" to "Property Brothers: Forever Home" to "Backed by the Bros." The brothers have undergone some major developments behind the scenes as well, such as Jonathan's engagement to actor Zooey Deschanel.
However, Jonathan has not only seen massive changes in his both his career and personal life, but also his appearance. The elder property brother looks downright unrecognizable in throwback photos from before he and younger twin Drew found HGTV fame. And though Jonathan's face more or less looks the same as it did when "Property Brothers" first premiered, the same can't really be said about his hair — as he's experimented with multiple styles over the course of his time on television. He even let Deschanel cut his hair while the two were quarantining together back in the spring of 2020. "She did, like, a better job than most of the salons I've ever been to do," Jonathan said during an appearance on "The Talk" at the time (per Page Six). And not to throw too much shade, but given some of the 'dos Jonathan rocked earlier in his career, we definitely believe him. With that in mind, here's a look at HGTV star Jonathan Scott's hair transformation through the years.
Just a blond boy doing what blond boys do
If you were to look at a screenshot from the first season of "Property Brothers," you'd be forgiven for not immediately realizing that Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott were supposed to be twins. When the show first aired in 2011, Drew kept his hair short and brown, while Jonathan wore his a little longer and with some dyed blond strands. In order to complete the look, Jonathan let his golden locks flow with a killer middle part that wouldn't look out of place in a '90s sitcom. In a recap of the first "Property Brothers" episode on YouTube, Drew quipped, "You had so much blond, you should've been in a boy band." Jonathan replied, "Frosted tips, baby!"
Jonathan pondered going blond again in a 2024 Facebook post, though most commenters advised him against it. But if you want to see what a present-day Scott and bride-to-be Zooey Deschanel would look like with bleached hair, we've got you covered.
Nothing gold can stay
As 2011 rolled on, Jonathan Scott kept his locks significantly longer than twin brother Drew's, though slowly let the blond dye fade away, letting his hair's natural brown color return to the forefront. This subtle but significant change was on full display at the various events the Scott brothers appeared at around that time, such as the Canadian premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" in July 2011 or the Sprint NBA All Star Celebrity Game in February 2012. Some leftover blond streaks in Jonathan's hair were seemingly still visible when the light hit him just right, but it was clear that the HGTV star's "golden era" was on its last legs.
It's hip to be square
By 2013, Jonathan Scott's hair had fully reverted to its natural dark brown color. The elder Property Brother also apparently decided he was tired of his locks blowing in his face, as he opted for a slicked-back look to keep his hair in place. He also parted it just off-center. That said, he and brother Drew Scott weren't fully twinning just yet, as Jonathan also kept his hair slightly longer than that of his HGTV co-host.
Between his slicked-back hair and the suit he wore while attending Billboard's Grammys afterparty with Drew in February 2013, Jonathan kind of looked like he was auditioning for the role of Patrick Bateman in an "American Psycho" remake — or would that be "Canadian Psycho"? Either way ... Alexa, play "Hip to Be Square" by Huey Lewis & The News.
Business on the sides, party up top
As the 2010s reached the halfway point, Jonathan Scott once again decided it was time to make some changes to his 'do. Though he wasn't quite ready to say goodbye to the longer hair on top of his head, the HGTV star did shave it closer to the skin on the sides, creating a sort-of undercut look.
Jonathan kept the just off-center part in his hair, which made it look a bit lopsided when looking at him head-on. From the side, though, he some nice, subtle waves going on. There were no shortage of profile shots showing this off in July of 2015, when the TV contractor took part in a Mr. Clean event alongside actor Ashley Greene, who's had a stunning transformation of her own.
As clean cut as they come
In the back half of the 2010s, Jonathan Scott started to look more like brother and co-host Drew than ever before. Much like his twin, Jonathan began rocking an even-length, clean-cut, side-parted look by 2017. Between that, their matching stubble, and their shared penchant for storing their sunglasses in the collars of their shirts, you could hardly tell the Scott brothers apart when they represented HGTV at the CMA Music fest that June. Okay, well, it was actually pretty easy to tell them apart at that particular event because Drew was wearing a baseball cap. But you know what we mean.
Hugh Jackman, Jonathan Scott is not
This one is just a little bit of fun. For Halloween in 2024, Jonathan Scott took to Instagram to share a video of himself dressed up as Hugh Jackman's character from the Marvel film "Deadpool & Wolverine" — complete with the X-Man's signature hairstyle. Unlike Jackman, however, the HGTV star did not have the help of Marvel's hair and makeup team to help his hair defy gravity, causing it to look a little sloppy.
And, because we know you're wondering, no, Jonathan's twin brother Drew Scott did not dress up as Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool. Instead, Drew and his family used spooky season to pay homage to "Where the Wild Things Are."
A cut he borrowed from James Dean
These days, Jonathan Scott sports a hairstyle that, at its core, is functionally identical to the one he had back in 2017. However, it now has a little more volume and a lot more height to it, giving it a sort-of '50s pompadour quality. It brings to mind the likes of Elvis Presley or James Dean.
The "Property Brothers" co-host can be seen rocking this cut in numerous photos alongside fiancee Zooey Deschanel, so we think it's pretty safe to say it's working for the "500 Days of Summer" star. If it didn't, Jonathan would probably hear about it. After all, we've already established that Deschanel more than knows her way around a pair of scissors.