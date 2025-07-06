For over a decade, Jonathan Scott and his twin brother Drew Scott have been staples of HGTV. What started as a single season of their show "Property Brothers" back in 2011 turned into a run that lasted through 2019. The Scotts have starred in various spinoffs and other HGTV projects as well, from "Brother vs. Brother" to "Property Brothers: Forever Home" to "Backed by the Bros." The brothers have undergone some major developments behind the scenes as well, such as Jonathan's engagement to actor Zooey Deschanel.

However, Jonathan has not only seen massive changes in his both his career and personal life, but also his appearance. The elder property brother looks downright unrecognizable in throwback photos from before he and younger twin Drew found HGTV fame. And though Jonathan's face more or less looks the same as it did when "Property Brothers" first premiered, the same can't really be said about his hair — as he's experimented with multiple styles over the course of his time on television. He even let Deschanel cut his hair while the two were quarantining together back in the spring of 2020. "She did, like, a better job than most of the salons I've ever been to do," Jonathan said during an appearance on "The Talk" at the time (per Page Six). And not to throw too much shade, but given some of the 'dos Jonathan rocked earlier in his career, we definitely believe him. With that in mind, here's a look at HGTV star Jonathan Scott's hair transformation through the years.