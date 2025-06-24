Lara Trump Fits Right Into The Chrisley Family's World Of Filters & Facades

Todd and Julie Chrisley have wasted no time getting back out there after President Donald Trump pardoned them for their financial crimes. Julie recently attended the Young Women's Leadership Summit with her daughter Savannah Chrisley and showed off a fresh bleach job that screamed Trump. Some have wondered if Savannah used her influence to get the president to pardon her parents since Savannah has a connection to the Trump family — and the fact that Trump called Savannah personally, in a video that was uploaded to social media, to tell her Todd and Julie were being released.

On June 23, 2025, the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, had four of the Chrisley family members — Todd, Julie, Savannah, and Grayson Chrisley — do their first sit-down interview since being released from prison. The segment will air on Fox News on 6/28 at 9 p.m. ET. A carousel from the event was posted to Instagram, and Lara honestly looked like one of the Chrisley family members.

Seriously, where does the Trump family begin and the Chrisley family end in this photo? What truly helps Lara blend in is the blonde hair, super white teeth, and fake tan. Grayson throws off the vibe with his dark hair, but his pearly whites fit right in with the rest of the group. Another aspect that binds the group together is all the plastic surgery rumors between the bunch.