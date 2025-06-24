Lara Trump Fits Right Into The Chrisley Family's World Of Filters & Facades
Todd and Julie Chrisley have wasted no time getting back out there after President Donald Trump pardoned them for their financial crimes. Julie recently attended the Young Women's Leadership Summit with her daughter Savannah Chrisley and showed off a fresh bleach job that screamed Trump. Some have wondered if Savannah used her influence to get the president to pardon her parents since Savannah has a connection to the Trump family — and the fact that Trump called Savannah personally, in a video that was uploaded to social media, to tell her Todd and Julie were being released.
On June 23, 2025, the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, had four of the Chrisley family members — Todd, Julie, Savannah, and Grayson Chrisley — do their first sit-down interview since being released from prison. The segment will air on Fox News on 6/28 at 9 p.m. ET. A carousel from the event was posted to Instagram, and Lara honestly looked like one of the Chrisley family members.
Seriously, where does the Trump family begin and the Chrisley family end in this photo? What truly helps Lara blend in is the blonde hair, super white teeth, and fake tan. Grayson throws off the vibe with his dark hair, but his pearly whites fit right in with the rest of the group. Another aspect that binds the group together is all the plastic surgery rumors between the bunch.
Both Lara Trump and the Chrisleys have dealt with plastic surgery rumors
Try as she might, Lara Trump can't escape plastic surgery rumors — and it definitely doesn't help her case that a cosmetic dermatologist told The List her four most obvious procedures, which included a nose job. While Trump looked completely unrecognizable in throwback photos before her rumored plastic surgery, the same can be said for Savannah Chrisley. She is one of many reality stars who were unrecognizable a decade ago, though she credited the change to weight loss. She shared with Fox News back in 2020, "South Beach Diet has given me control. It's taught me moderation, portion sizes and that a keto-friendly lifestyle works. I am so proud of how far I've come since this time last year and I feel better than ever."
Savannah's dad, Todd Chrisley, addressed his appearance in a recent press conference following his release from Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida. He jokingly credited his transformation to the "BOP glow," which stands for "Bureau of Prisons" (via People). Todd also said that the Botox he had done before going to prison may have remained in his system instead of wearing off. The Chrisley patriarch hasn't shied away from admitting he's gone under the knife, even going so far as to talk about what he wanted done for his 47th birthday on his reality show, "Chrisley Knows Best."Meanwhile, Julie Chrisley hasn't publicly shared if she's had plastic surgery, but a cosmetic surgeon told The Daily Mail that she thought Julie had some work done on her face, including a possible Botox brow lift.