Kate Middleton's Order Of The Garter Look Says It All About Her Recovery
If you've been wondering how Catherine, Princess of Wales is doing these days, look no further than photos of her at the Order of the Garter for your answer. On June 16, 2025, Kate watched William, Prince of Wales in the annual parade at Windsor Castle after being absent from the event last year as she dealt with heartbreaking health issues. Luckily, though, Kate is continuing to enjoy an active, cancer-free 2025, and based on her latest appearance, it seems that she's looking and feeling better than ever.
This time last year, Kate sent a message that she was returning to the public eye at Trooping the Colour 2024, making her first public appearance in six months, and her first one after announcing that she'd started cancer treatments. On June 14, 2025, she celebrated a year of things being mostly back to normal, appearing at Trooping the Colour 2025 in an outfit that was a bold nod to Princess Diana. Two days later, she was out and about again for the Order of the Garter, and she was noticeably glowing. Not only is she back to attending public-facing royal events whenever they come up, but she's also looking healthy and happy while doing it.
Kate Middleton's Order of the Garter appearance seems like proof that she's doing well
Catherine, Princess of Wales was all smiles as she caught up with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh at the Order of the Garter event. Kate Middleton wore a white ensemble with a lace-detailed skirt and matching belted jacket. She accessorized with nude pumps, unique pearl earrings, and a wide-brimmed white hat. Kate's natural beauty shined through with her minimal makeup, and her long, flowing locks looked particularly shiny and voluminous.
Before Kate revealed to the public that she had been undergoing cancer treatment, her absence from the public eye inspired countless wild theories about what was going on behind closed doors. As such, seeing Kate back at all the major royal engagements while looking happy and like herself is a major relief for the many royal fans who were worried about her recovery. Seeing Kate out and about makes it clear that she's glad to be moving forward and putting that phase of her and her family's life behind them.