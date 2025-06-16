Kate Middleton's Order Of The Garter Look Says It All About Her Recovery

If you've been wondering how Catherine, Princess of Wales is doing these days, look no further than photos of her at the Order of the Garter for your answer. On June 16, 2025, Kate watched William, Prince of Wales in the annual parade at Windsor Castle after being absent from the event last year as she dealt with heartbreaking health issues. Luckily, though, Kate is continuing to enjoy an active, cancer-free 2025, and based on her latest appearance, it seems that she's looking and feeling better than ever.

This time last year, Kate sent a message that she was returning to the public eye at Trooping the Colour 2024, making her first public appearance in six months, and her first one after announcing that she'd started cancer treatments. On June 14, 2025, she celebrated a year of things being mostly back to normal, appearing at Trooping the Colour 2025 in an outfit that was a bold nod to Princess Diana. Two days later, she was out and about again for the Order of the Garter, and she was noticeably glowing. Not only is she back to attending public-facing royal events whenever they come up, but she's also looking healthy and happy while doing it.