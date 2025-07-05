The Transformation Of Russell Horning Aka Backpack Kid

Russell Horning's floss debut on Instagram started out small. One second he had a handful of followers and views, and the next, everything left orbit. As he told Complex in early 2017, "I had 300 followers and the video had 30 views. Then I was sitting at my friend's house and got a notification on Instagram ... I looked and a guy with 700,000 followers had reposted the video and tagged me. I was getting thousands and thousands of followers."

That was the algorithmic shot heard around the internet. He explained that repost culture brought explosive growth. "One video gets posted on a page, and then other accounts will repost, and sometimes I'll get a hundred thousand followers in a few days," he told Flaunt. And it wasn't just lip-service as his follower count went from a few hundred to hundreds of thousands in mere days, as reposts fed reposts, and the floss moved from niche giggle to headline act.

In the aforementioned Flaunt interview, Horning offered his take on why his dancing resonated with so many. "I'm unique and different — you can't find other dancers who are just doing it for comedy purposes and that's what I'm all about," he said. That comedy-first dance made his content stand out in a sea of influencers. This quirky move feigned simplicity when it was really a masterstroke of branding. Then, in December 2016, musician turned beauty mogul Rihanna reposted one of his floss videos to celebrate her Grammy nomination. The craze only continued from there, and years later, Prince William surprised royal watchers when he revealed even Princess Charlotte had mastered the floss. Needless to say, the floss' staying power is real.