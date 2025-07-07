Everything We Know About Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness' Pricey Divorce Settlement

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness met on the set of the Australian television series "Corelli" in 1995; for Jackman, it was love at first sight. The "Wolverine" star quickly fell head over heels for Furness, telling "Today" years later, "I knew two weeks in to meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives." They married in 1996. However, Furness and Jackman announced their separation in 2023.

In May 2025, the couple officially filed for divorce. Online records from New York's Suffolk County Supreme Court show that the case was finalized in early June 2025. The exes have reportedly split their $387 million fortune, including multiple properties in New York City, The Hamptons, England, and Australia, per the Daily Mail. They will now share their lavish Manhattan condo, which they purchased in 2008, that is reportedly worth $21 million, among the rest of their real estate. Furness will also reportedly receive spousal support and health coverage post-settlement, according to Entertainment Tonight, who reported the ex-couple's riches were only $250 million.

At the time of their split in September 2023, their decision to end their marriage seemed mutual and sans drama. "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," Furness and Jackman said in a joint statement to People. However, damning claims from Furness about their separation have since been revealed, and tell us that their divorce was messier than what we thought.