Everything We Know About Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness' Pricey Divorce Settlement
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness met on the set of the Australian television series "Corelli" in 1995; for Jackman, it was love at first sight. The "Wolverine" star quickly fell head over heels for Furness, telling "Today" years later, "I knew two weeks in to meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives." They married in 1996. However, Furness and Jackman announced their separation in 2023.
In May 2025, the couple officially filed for divorce. Online records from New York's Suffolk County Supreme Court show that the case was finalized in early June 2025. The exes have reportedly split their $387 million fortune, including multiple properties in New York City, The Hamptons, England, and Australia, per the Daily Mail. They will now share their lavish Manhattan condo, which they purchased in 2008, that is reportedly worth $21 million, among the rest of their real estate. Furness will also reportedly receive spousal support and health coverage post-settlement, according to Entertainment Tonight, who reported the ex-couple's riches were only $250 million.
At the time of their split in September 2023, their decision to end their marriage seemed mutual and sans drama. "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," Furness and Jackman said in a joint statement to People. However, damning claims from Furness about their separation have since been revealed, and tell us that their divorce was messier than what we thought.
Deborra-Lee Furness talks contentious split with Hugh Jackman
In a statement to the Daily Mail, the very forthright Deborra-Lee Furness painted a different picture of her breakup with Hugh Jackman. "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," she said. "It's a profound wound that cuts deep." It was immediately assumed that Furness was referring to the rumors that Jackman had an affair with Sutton Foster while starring in "The Music Man" on Broadway together in 2022. Foster filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years in October 2024 and is now officially in a relationship with "The Greatest Showman" star, as of January 2025.
When reports confirmed Jackman and Foster's relationship, a source revealed to the Daily Mail that Furness felt relieved knowing she wasn't crazy in suspecting something illicit was happening behind the curtain. "She trusted her intuition and her intuition was right. She finally feels at ease after getting confirmation that her fears and suspicions were warranted," the insider said. "She can now fully close this chapter and move on." Furness is now reportedly receiving offers to profit from the contentious end to her marriage, as the Mail talked to an insider who said she's been offered "huge amounts" for a book deal. Knowing what she got in the settlement, Furness doesn't need to do it for the money.