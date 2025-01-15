Deborra-Lee Furness Sends Clear Message She Isn't Bothered By Hugh Jackman's New Romance
Deborra-Lee Furness is in her unbothered era and doesn't need her handsome movie star ex-husband by her side to enjoy life. After splitting from Hugh Jackman in 2023, Furness' life turned upside down when she learned Jackman and his "The Music Man" co-star, Sutton Foster, were having an affair. The fallout from this spread wider than previously thought, with Furness reportedly angry and upset with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who supposedly knew about the illicit romance and never told her about it, despite them being friends for years.
Though Jackman and Foster's romance was a long time coming, Furness is clearly not going to let it ruin her 2025. In January, Furness and daughter Ava, whom she shares with Jackman, attended the Australian Open together — not long after Jackman and Foster finally went public with their romance.
Furness and her daughter were captured by photographers watching the game, with Furness grinning. Honestly, she looks like she's thinking, "Hugh who?"
She was all smiles while Hugh continues to be Hugh
Good for Deborra-Lee Furness for not hiding away from the paparazzi over this scandal involving her relationship with her ex-husband. Instead of letting this unfortunate incident uproot her life, Furness decided to have a wonderful afternoon with her daughter. Hugh Jackman? Furness is channeling her inner Mariah Carey with her "I don't know her" vibes.
Meanwhile, now that the news is officially public, Jackman is out cavorting with his new girlfriend. The duo were captured by paparazzi making out in steamy photos (via the Daily Mail). Classy, party of zero.
This is also around the same time that Jackman's old tweet about cheating resurfaced. In 2015, Jackman shared a pic of himself on X, formerly known as Twitter, staring at a plate of cookies with the caption, "To cheat or not to cheat — that is the question!?" Obviously, he's referring to cheating on his diet, but now that his relationship with Foster is confirmed, the tweet takes on another meaning.