Donald Trump & Marla Maples' Divorce Doesn't Seem As Messy As We Thought

Donald Trump has been married three times, and his marriage to Marla Maples, his second wife, was the shortest of them all. Less than four years after their December 1993 wedding, the couple had already split. Their divorce proceedings took years to complete, and reportedly a lot of the hang-ups involved their prenup. Decades later, Maples revealed that she hadn't been particularly happy with these stipulations from the start. While reports from their 1999 divorce made it sound like Maples was getting a lot less than she was entitled to, the $2 million she received had been part of the prenup's conditions.

Despite this litigation drama, things were actually pretty convivial between the pair. When an outlet quoted Maples reportedly making scathing remarks about Trump months after their divorce, she publicly contested the article, and even took the time to reach out to Trump.

Years later, their relationship appears to be thriving. "Anything from the past I've forgiven," Maples informed The Standard in 2024. "Marriages are challenging, especially when you play them out in the media." Beyond forgiveness, Maples has been an outspoken advocate for her ex, offering her support as he's faced court debacles. She was also a staunch supporter during his 2024 presidential campaign. "This is my daughter's father and they are spreading such horrific lies about him," Maples vented in an October 2024 post on X, formerly Twitter, before encouraging readers to choose Trump. Maples later celebrated his win with social media posts on election night.