'Overpaid' Kaitlan Collins Turns CNN Staffers Against Her With Latest Lavish Move
It seems that CNN's Kaitlan Collins won't be beating the diva accusations anytime soon. In July of 2025, an unnamed source divulged to Page Six that Collins was turning heads in the office with her ladder-climbing decision to buy a house in Nantucket. "She just bought some bougie place," the insider said, before including that Collins is "way overpaid" to be able to afford such a property. While the median listing price for a house on the Massachusetts island is $4.5 million, according to Realtor.com, the high end of fancy homes can skew into the $20 million-plus range.
Of course, Collins does work multiple jobs for her network. Not only is she an anchor for "The Source," but she's also CNN's White House correspondent. However, this hasn't stopped her peers from throwing some possible side-eye her way with this new purchase. While there's a decent list of people who can't stand Collins, this disgruntled source seems to suggest that Collins is doing little to alter the way she's perceived by her peers. Especially since the purchase of a lavish second home for Collins comes on the heels of a major shakeup and future instability for CNN and its employees.
Kaitlan Collins snagged her fancy vacation home while CNN struggles
Ever since Mark Thompson ascended to CEO of CNN, the network has been reeling with shakeups and budget cuts. About 200 jobs were lost in the tussle, but somehow Kaitlan Collins managed to come out unscathed. Though there were reports in early 2025 that Collins might be on the chopping block of the next round of layoffs, it appears she's feeling comfortable enough to flesh out her real estate portfolio.
Perhaps the brewing feud between Collins and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is helping out her ratings, which haven't been doing as well as many might have hoped. Still, it's a bold move to make, especially considering that CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, announced it would be dividing itself into two separate companies.
CNN will fall under the umbrella of Global Networks, which will be run by CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, who seems to be focused on "maximizing our network assets and driving free cash flow," which could mean anything (via Daily Mail). It could also spell trouble for much of the rank and file at CNN. Luckily for Collins, should her job get caught in the fray, she can always go relax in her (likely) multi-million dollar home on a luxury island — although the same cannot be said for most of her coworkers.