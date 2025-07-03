'Overpaid' Kaitlan Collins Turns CNN Staffers Against Her With Latest Lavish Move

Ever since Mark Thompson ascended to CEO of CNN, the network has been reeling with shakeups and budget cuts. About 200 jobs were lost in the tussle, but somehow Kaitlan Collins managed to come out unscathed. Though there were reports in early 2025 that Collins might be on the chopping block of the next round of layoffs, it appears she's feeling comfortable enough to flesh out her real estate portfolio.

Perhaps the brewing feud between Collins and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is helping out her ratings, which haven't been doing as well as many might have hoped. Still, it's a bold move to make, especially considering that CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, announced it would be dividing itself into two separate companies.

CNN will fall under the umbrella of Global Networks, which will be run by CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, who seems to be focused on "maximizing our network assets and driving free cash flow," which could mean anything (via Daily Mail). It could also spell trouble for much of the rank and file at CNN. Luckily for Collins, should her job get caught in the fray, she can always go relax in her (likely) multi-million dollar home on a luxury island — although the same cannot be said for most of her coworkers.