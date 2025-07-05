Tragic Details About Scarlett Johansson

Since she made her on-screen debut back in '94 on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," Scarlett Johansson has had a stunning transformation from young star to Hollywood icon. Not only has she become an Oscar-nominated actor with dozens upon dozens of credits to her name, but she's also widely considered to be one of the most beautiful women in the industry. Given her long-standing career, it's easy to forget that Johansson got her start as a child actor, having first graced the silver screen at just 8 years old.

"I worked with a lot of adults as a young person," she told InStyle March 2025. "My mom really instilled in me the importance of being respectful on set to the adults I was working with. And being prepared for work every day." It's clear Johansson was destined for success from a young age, which would probably lead many to assume she's had a pretty easy path, filled with privilege and opportunity. However, the truth is that Johansson has been through the wringer a number of times throughout her life, be it professionally, in her love life, or mentally. From her family's devastating history to the difficulty the "Lost in Translation" star experienced in her childhood and all the personal battles she's experienced as an adult, here are the tragic details about Johansson's life.