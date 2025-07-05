Melania's 4th Of July 'Trump Dance' Shows Rare Moment Of Tolerance For Her Husband (Or Hostage Situation)

The annual White House July 4th fireworks spectacular wasn't the only thing guests had their eyes on during the holiday. In a rare moment of seeming unity or just tolerance, perhaps, Melania Trump attempted to get in sync with Donald Trump by pretending to dance along to "YMCA" by The Village People — one of her husband's most loved songs along with Lee Greenwood's "I'm Proud to Be an American," natch. Donald's cringe-worthy dad dancing to the iconic '70s gay anthem has become somewhat of a trademark, as he enthusiastically busts out with the moves at MAGA rallies around the States and beyond.

Melania's dance-along reached nowhere near the levels of zeal that Donald does. In fact, it's safe to say she wasn't waving her hands in the air like she don't care. In fact, it appeared Melania was simply indulging Donald, throwing a few lame shapes with a fixed smile firmly in place, exerting as much effort as a young Donald Trump Jr. on a Father's Day lunch with his dad — purportedly.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump share a dance at the White House during Independence Day celebrations. pic.twitter.com/ROIGVI8adS — NowBreaks (@NowBreaks) July 5, 2025

Not surprisingly, social media was filled with mixed reviews of Melania's moves, not to mention opinions on her motivation. "I wonder how much she got paid for that," a Daily Mail reader pondered in their comments section. "Beautiful love it happy birthday America and thank God that Trump is our president and may God protect us all from everything that is evil and by that I mean the Democrats and the RHINOS," another gushed, in ALL CAPS.