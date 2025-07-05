Melania's 4th Of July 'Trump Dance' Shows Rare Moment Of Tolerance For Her Husband (Or Hostage Situation)
The annual White House July 4th fireworks spectacular wasn't the only thing guests had their eyes on during the holiday. In a rare moment of seeming unity or just tolerance, perhaps, Melania Trump attempted to get in sync with Donald Trump by pretending to dance along to "YMCA" by The Village People — one of her husband's most loved songs along with Lee Greenwood's "I'm Proud to Be an American," natch. Donald's cringe-worthy dad dancing to the iconic '70s gay anthem has become somewhat of a trademark, as he enthusiastically busts out with the moves at MAGA rallies around the States and beyond.
Melania's dance-along reached nowhere near the levels of zeal that Donald does. In fact, it's safe to say she wasn't waving her hands in the air like she don't care. In fact, it appeared Melania was simply indulging Donald, throwing a few lame shapes with a fixed smile firmly in place, exerting as much effort as a young Donald Trump Jr. on a Father's Day lunch with his dad — purportedly.
🚨BREAKING🚨
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump share a dance at the White House during Independence Day celebrations. pic.twitter.com/ROIGVI8adS
— NowBreaks (@NowBreaks) July 5, 2025
Not surprisingly, social media was filled with mixed reviews of Melania's moves, not to mention opinions on her motivation. "I wonder how much she got paid for that," a Daily Mail reader pondered in their comments section. "Beautiful love it happy birthday America and thank God that Trump is our president and may God protect us all from everything that is evil and by that I mean the Democrats and the RHINOS," another gushed, in ALL CAPS.
Donald's PDA fail on the Fourth of July
Melania Trump's kind of, not really "YMCA" dance-along with Donald Trump wasn't the only surprise of the night. Melania and Donald's awkward hand-holding habit was also on display, and at one point, they almost engaged in an increasingly rare PDA during their White House balcony performance. After blowing kisses to the crowd cheering "four more years!" and "eight more years!" Donald pulled his reluctant-looking wife to him, puckered up, and went in for the kill with great relish. Melania? Not so much.
The FLOTUS looked like she would rather be anywhere other than in Donald's arms. She placed her hand on his chest in a seeming attempt to escape his iron grip. However, he wasn't letting her get away that easily, far from it. Donald tried to plant one on her lips. Still, in true Melania style, she moved her head at the last minute, resulting in him missing the target and landing on her cheek instead. His second attempt looked like it would be more effective, but ultimately, he fared no better. Donald lucked out again, this time being forced to settle for Melania's forehead.
Meanwhile, it wasn't all frolic and fun for the first couple and their adoring fans. While a pair of B-2 bombers flew overhead, Donald took the opportunity to ramble about his "big beautiful bill," which press secretary Karoline Leavitt was seen posing with a copy of earlier in the day — like a "Deal or no Deal" model with a briefcase.