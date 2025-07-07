Lauren Sánchez Bezos Gives Subtle Sign She Doesn't Mind Mark Zuckerberg's Wandering Eyes

Lauren Sánchez Bezos has it all: She's married to one of the richest people in the world, is an "astronaut," and has been ogled by another of the world's wealthiest men. That cringey incident happened during President Donald Trump's Inauguration Day earlier this year, when Mark Zuckerberg was caught eyeing Sánchez Bezos more than once. Photos of the Meta CEO went viral that clearly showed the billionaire checking out the former journalist's exposed cleavage. It was such a teen boy moment and the internet had an absolute field day over it.

True to form, Sánchez Bezos wore a low-cut top to the inauguration, leaving little to the imagination. Surprisingly, that getup wasn't even in her top five most inappropriate outfits roundup, but it still didn't stop Zuckerberg from sneaking (several) peeks.

Fast-forwarding to July, Zuckerberg shared a video on Instagram of him surfing while dressed up as an Uncle Sam eagle for Independence Day, because sure, why not? Sánchez Bezos actually liked the post, as seen in the above screenshot, so it's clear she isn't that upset about his lack of discretion at the inauguration. Let bygones be bygones.