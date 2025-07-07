Lauren Sánchez Bezos Gives Subtle Sign She Doesn't Mind Mark Zuckerberg's Wandering Eyes
Lauren Sánchez Bezos has it all: She's married to one of the richest people in the world, is an "astronaut," and has been ogled by another of the world's wealthiest men. That cringey incident happened during President Donald Trump's Inauguration Day earlier this year, when Mark Zuckerberg was caught eyeing Sánchez Bezos more than once. Photos of the Meta CEO went viral that clearly showed the billionaire checking out the former journalist's exposed cleavage. It was such a teen boy moment and the internet had an absolute field day over it.
True to form, Sánchez Bezos wore a low-cut top to the inauguration, leaving little to the imagination. Surprisingly, that getup wasn't even in her top five most inappropriate outfits roundup, but it still didn't stop Zuckerberg from sneaking (several) peeks.
Fast-forwarding to July, Zuckerberg shared a video on Instagram of him surfing while dressed up as an Uncle Sam eagle for Independence Day, because sure, why not? Sánchez Bezos actually liked the post, as seen in the above screenshot, so it's clear she isn't that upset about his lack of discretion at the inauguration. Let bygones be bygones.
Mark Zuckerberg has been called out for incidents with Lauren Sánchez Bezos before
After the ogling look seen 'round the world, gossip about tension between Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos emerged — one of the many rumors about Lauren Sánchez Bezos and her husband we couldn't ignore. But it seemed like that was only scuttlebutt, with Lauren doing her part to dismiss any feud rumors. She commented on Priscilla Chan's, Zuckerberg's wife's, birthday post about a month after the inauguration, writing a simple "HBD" and including two red heart emojis.
However, Zuckerberg didn't just single out Lauren that one time. He was caught liking now-deleted glamour shots that she posted on Instagram. Those photos weren't just Lauren goofing off with friends or accomplishing another task in her career; they were thirst traps and she caught Zuckerberg hook, line, and sinker. Commenters on X couldn't stop cringing at the tech bro's social media faux pas, reminding him that everyone can see which posts a person likes on Instagram.
Someone else on X shared a meme showing Zuckerberg's complete transformation, with side-by-side photos. "Zuck went from Mr. Steal Your Data to Mr. Steal Your Girl," the meme was captioned, with the person sharing it on X jokingly adding, "It's been prophesied."