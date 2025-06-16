10 Rumors About Lauren Sánchez And Jeff Bezos We Couldn't Ignore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the modern day, you can find countless interviews with billionaires offering their secrets to success. Sometimes it's hard to tell which business advice is a pyramid scheme and which will make you moolah. However, none of these tips and tricks suggest that having speculation over your romantic relationship will 10x boost your bank account. However, that's exactly what happened when Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos first went public with their relationship.

"I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon," wrote Bezos in an intimate leaked text message to Sánchez (via Vanity Fair). After the early drama of private messages going public and subsequent divorce proceedings, their relationship blossomed. The pair no longer needed to share their love in secret and began indulging in PDA. In 2024, Sánchez gushed about Bezos to Moira Forbes. "Jeff really puts me out there, and he goes, 'Go out there. Do your thing,'" said the ex-"So You Think You Can Dance" host. "He encourages me, and I'm lucky to have a partner like that" (via Business Insider Africa).

As their relationship has been put under the microscope, Sánchez and Bezos' billionaire behavior has attracted a lot of media attention. Any look or touch is analyzed with the same detail as Taylor Swift fans spotting Easter eggs and creating rumor after rumor. However, some of these rumors are more memorable than the rest; here are some that we just couldn't ignore.