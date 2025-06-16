10 Rumors About Lauren Sánchez And Jeff Bezos We Couldn't Ignore
In the modern day, you can find countless interviews with billionaires offering their secrets to success. Sometimes it's hard to tell which business advice is a pyramid scheme and which will make you moolah. However, none of these tips and tricks suggest that having speculation over your romantic relationship will 10x boost your bank account. However, that's exactly what happened when Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos first went public with their relationship.
"I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon," wrote Bezos in an intimate leaked text message to Sánchez (via Vanity Fair). After the early drama of private messages going public and subsequent divorce proceedings, their relationship blossomed. The pair no longer needed to share their love in secret and began indulging in PDA. In 2024, Sánchez gushed about Bezos to Moira Forbes. "Jeff really puts me out there, and he goes, 'Go out there. Do your thing,'" said the ex-"So You Think You Can Dance" host. "He encourages me, and I'm lucky to have a partner like that" (via Business Insider Africa).
As their relationship has been put under the microscope, Sánchez and Bezos' billionaire behavior has attracted a lot of media attention. Any look or touch is analyzed with the same detail as Taylor Swift fans spotting Easter eggs and creating rumor after rumor. However, some of these rumors are more memorable than the rest; here are some that we just couldn't ignore.
Their relationship allegedly began with an affair
It's normal to pick up new hobbies later in life, but Jeff Bezos raised eyebrows at Amazon when he gained a newfound affinity for helicopters. It could have been the mid-life crisis of a man on the brink of divorce (more on that later), but rumors began that Bezos' interest in aviation had ulterior motives. Since it's what his new beau, Lauren Sánchez, does for a living, it raised suspicions. Sánchez is a licensed pilot and the founder of Black Ops Aviation.
"It was another unfathomable shift to contemplate because as [Amazon's executives] all knew," wrote Brad Stone in his book "Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire," "Jeff Bezos hated helicopters" (via Business Insider Africa). If that wasn't enough to arouse suspicions, the online retail mogul commissioned a helipad at the new Amazon headquarters. But soon, the jig was up for Sánchez and Bezos. A helipad, after all, isn't made to be hidden.
The exact dates of Sánchez and Bezos' romance are about as clear as mud, hence rumors abounded, but the Blue Origin honcho was keen to take control of the narrative. "Just to set the record straight, I did have a relationship with this woman," Bezos told his co-workers prior to the release of the National Enquirer story about his affair(via New York Post). Bezos was also quick to point out that the media had the story in the wrong order. Regardless, it was love at first flight for Sánchez and Bezos.
Jeff Bezos was rumored to have the mid-life crisis to end all mid-life crises
In 2023, the then-59 year old Jeff Bezos was rumored to be in the midst of a mid-life crisis. But, Bezos being Bezos, this wasn't any ordinary mid-life crisis; this was a billionaire mid-life crisis. But, where did these rumors start? Well, it had a lot to do with Lauren Sánchez.
Only a billionaire could or would get a figurehead eerily similar to his new girlfriend designed for the front of his massive boat, the Koru, which is the world's tallest sailing yacht as of this publication. But not only that, Bezos then used the yacht to propose to her. Oh... and the engagement ring cost upwards of $2 million. Overcompensating, much?
While most middle-aged men treat themselves to a sports car or head to Turkey for a cheap hair transplant, it's fair to say that Bezos went a lot further than the typical fifty-something. Bezos also revamped his style – a staple of any mid-life crisis – by donning Prada jeans and tight button-down shirts. Although Bezos hasn't openly addressed rumors of his mid-life crisis, this is an open and shut case as far as we're concerned.
It was allegedly Lauren Sánchez's brother who told the National Enquirer about their relationship
In 2019, the National Enquirer published an exclusive story that blew the lid off Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' romance. The story included smitten texts between the lovers and even reported on explicit photos that include the billionaire wearing only a towel. "I want to smell you, I want to breathe you in. I want to hold you tight... I want to kiss your lips... I love you. I am in love with you," Bezos allegedly wrote in one message (via Page Six).
But how did the tabloid get its hands on the news? Well, Michael Sánchez, the former news anchor's brother, had something to do with it. An alleged (and eye-watering) $200,000 was paid to the Sánchez sibling — who works in talent management – for the sultry texts. Cue a legal back-and-forth, where Michael accused Bezos of falsely blaming him for leaking the nudes. Long story short: the case was thrown out due to a lack of evidence. We'll let you draw your conclusions.
However, Michael claimed his intentions were pure. "My only goal has been to protect Jeff and Lauren," he told Vanity Fair, before stating his innocence. "I had nothing to do with leak of the d*** pics. That's the important thing." It's fair to say that speculation of brotherly betrayal aren't the best thing to happen to a relationship still in its honeymoon phase. This was one rumor that wouldn't look out of place as a "Succession" storyline.
In 2024, rumors that the couple planned to tie the knot in Colorado began
After the yacht proposal, rumors of the couple's wedding plans were supercharged. Their future nuptials were quickly dubbed the wedding of the century. From wedding guests to Oscar de la Renta dresses, there was no shortage of speculation from a fervent press. However, one of the strangest and most eye-catching rumors was that the couple planned to tie the knot in Aspen. The word on the Colorado streets at the time was that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez would wed on December 28th, 2024.
This rumor gained so much traction that Bezos, who seldom does interviews, was forced to shut down the suggestion. "This whole thing is completely false – none of this is happening," the bookseller-turned-billionaire wrote on X, in response to a now-deleted New York Post status. "The old adage 'don't believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don't be gullible." But despite Bezos' post, rumors about his upcoming wedding would continue to make headlines, even as their original alleged wedding date came and went.
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' reported wedding venue continued to attract speculation
Like a Royal Wedding or Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's nuptials, the lead up to Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' wedding was a media furor. Whether it was the allegedly star-studded guest list or the venue, every detail was subject to a rumor. The word in May 2025 was that the pair had ditched Colorado and decided to tie the knot in an arguably more typically romantic locale: Venice. As we've covered, Bezos has become a lot more show-y in later life and a far cry from the monobrowed guy who looked like a bit-part character in "The Office". This move towards opulence was reflected in his reported choice of wedding venue: an open-air theater on a Venetian island.
The rumored venue features lots of greenery and stunning sea views. Moreover, making sure he gets bang for his buck, Bezos' aforementioned superyacht is set to make an appearance, and the likes of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were reportedly going to attend. If the superyacht wasn't enough for their famous guests, rumors suggested that Sánchez and Bezos had commandeered the city's water taxis. However, Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro, has denied that the township will be without their famous gondolas. There's one thing in common with all these rumors, though, regardless of whether they're true or false: Bezos will spare no expense in his marriage to Sánchez.
The couple's long engagement heightened speculation about their relationship status
One reason why the Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos nuptials have been much talked about is the time it's taken for them to finally tie the knot. "I'm really excited about [the wedding]," Sánchez told Extra in 2024. "I get to marry the man of my dreams. I do. He's amazing. I get to spend the rest of my life with him and he loves my kids. And that is really what I am looking forward to." However, when January 2025 came around, the wedding was still something she was looking forward to, rather than looking back on.
The length of their engagement has also led to speculation about whether the pair even want to get married. "[Bezos] knows [Sánchez is] performing for the cameras," wrote one user on X in May 2025. "Way too thirsty. Few weeks left to call off the wedding! We'll see." A lengthy wait between engagement and wedding day is a bit of a red flag. "There is not some standard which says you can only be engaged for so many years," Rachel Vanderbilt, the host of the "Relationship Doctor" podcast, told Refinery29. "[B]ut you can enhance your likelihood of relationship success by setting a wedding date and sticking to it." Setting a date would've helped the couple stave off rumors, too.
Rumors of a billionaire beef began after Donald Trump's Inauguration
At Donald Trump's Inauguration in January 2025, all did not seem well between Lauren Sánchez and Mark Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan. The rumors of a beef started when Sánchez was caught in 4K avoiding eye contact with Chan. If there was tension between the pair, the floor plan didn't help, with only Zuckerberg separating them when they took their seats at St John's Church.
The rumors intensified when Zuckerberg was caught eying Sánchez's cleavage as she donned a rather inappropriate outfit at the Inauguration. "Mark Zuckerberg not even being discreet," wrote one user on X. "Going for the full eyeful of Lauren Sánchez's breasts." We can understand if Chan, who looked pretty peeved throughout the event, wasn't very pleased with her husband.
However, Sánchez did her best to squash rumors of a billionaire feud. Not long after the Inauguration, Chan posted a celebratory carousel to Instagram featuring her and the Meta CEO getting down on the dance floor for her 40th birthday, where Zuckerberg made a saucy grand gesture. Under the post Sánchez, commented "HBD," with two love heart emojis. Beef? What beef?
The rumor mill was sent into overdrive when Jeff Bezos was caught dancing with Lauren Sánchez's close friend
Mark Zuckerberg wasn't the only billionaire accused of having wandering eyes; Jeff Bezos didn't help himself, either. In December 2024, a video posted on
showed Bezos with his hand on the hip of Lauren Sánchez's close friend, the film producer Lydia Kives, at the bride-to-be's 55th birthday celebrations. Although Sánchez seemed unfazed about the canoodling as she threw her arms around Bezos (who had his hand on Kives' midriff), that didn't stop rumors. "He's putting his hand around another woman's waist right in front of his gf," cried one user on
. Another
user questioned, "I am confused he is with his wife but flirting with Blondie?" However, others on
were less critical of the Amazon founder, suggesting, "This guy spent his whole life as the ugly nerd and now he's the buff, bald king."
Thankfully, it was all a storm in a teacup. A year later, Sánchez made a gushing post on Instagram dedicated to Kives (and other gal pals) at her Parisian bachelorette party. "Forever starts with friendship," the multi-hypenate wrote. "[S]urrounded by the women who've lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way." It was a bachelorette party befitting a lavish fiancée. The A-list affair featured girl mom Kris Jenner and her daughter Kim Kardashian, with a cameo appearance from "The Young and the Restless" alum Eva Longoria. It seems rumor-makers should have heeded Bezos' words when he shut down speculation of a Colorado wedding: don't believe everything you see or hear online, folks.
Lauren Sánchez's cryptic Instagram post fueled rumors of trouble in paradise
"Some years start with turbulence," wrote Lauren Sánchez on Instagram in February 2025. "but that's just the wind reminding you to spread your wings. Good to be back in the air... Here's to flying farther than we ever imagined." The cryptic post featured the ex-news anchor gazing out onto the tarmac in Chanel shades. After all, the new year marked two years of engagement to Bezos and five years of dating. What's taking them so long? It's not like this is a couple that needs to save up for their wedding.
"A normal, healthy amount of time to be engaged is a year to a year and a half," says relationship guru DeAnna Lorraine (via Today). "When an engagement is too long, like in ["The Five-Year Engagement"], more fights and disagreements tend to break out over wedding details and expenses, and also like the movie, issues such as job challenges, possible relocations and doubt." With the couple past the 18-month mark, it's no surprise that Sánchez post raised questions.
"Between you and me, I don't think that he's going to marry her," wrote one commentator underneath a Daily Mail story about the Instagram post. "What's he's waiting for? Watch. They, (he) will break up with her this year. He's used her enough and now he wants something better and new." There's some truth in the rumors born out of Sánchez's post, as a long engagement is not always indicative of a strong relationship.
The identity of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding singers sparked speculation
The Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sánchez nuptials are set to be a star-studded occasion, but who will be the wedding singer? Will it be Sánchez's close friend and fellow Blue Origin space traveler Katy Perry? The couple were spotted at Stagecoach, could it be a country star? Could rumored invitee Barbra Streisand take to the stage? A source told the Daily Mail that Sánchez wanted "some big talent to sing for them." If the rumors are to be believed, it would be someone with massive star power.
The talent treading the boards is reportedly Lady Gaga and Elton John. However, the "How Bad Do U Want Me" singer and English superstar's representatives have denied that they'll be part of a wedding lineup that would give the Coachella main-stage a run for its money. With the couple hiring out an open-air theater and 200 guests reportedly attending, they're going to need someone with serious showmanship. Gaga and John certainly fit the bill. Let's just hope that, unlike in Bezos and Sánchez's previous marriages, the pair don't go breaking each other's hearts and the union doesn't end in a bad romance.