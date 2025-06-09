Sophie Grégoire's Body-Hugging Dress Shows Justin Trudeau What He's Missing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although Sophie Grégoire undoubtedly had some of her absolute best fashion moments ever during her former husband, Justin Trudeau's, Canadian presidency, she arguably developed a more personalized sense of style following their 2023 split. When Grégoire attended Billboard's Women In Music Awards, in September 2024, she donned a figure-hugging dark blue dress that was a big departure from her usual loosely-fitted dresses and blouse and flowy pants combos. The author was obviously feeling bold that night since she paired the gorgeous gown with a cropped leather jacket and a pair of black strappy heels. However, Grégoire still retained her classic charm by keeping her accessories limited to a pair of sparkly drop earrings and light makeup.

Needless to say, the outfit could have easily reminded Trudeau that Grégoire has a new lavish life and she's better off without him. Additionally, the beloved politician likely has complicated feelings about the fact that Trudeau's ex-wife reportedly wasted no time in moving on from their divorce. As the National Post reported at the time, a few months before the couple officially announced the end of their 18-year marriage, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Marcos Bettolli's wife filed for divorce, alleging that he "re-partnered with a high-profile individual who attracts significant media attention, and presents significant security considerations."

The un-named partner was apparently none other than Grégoire. Their rumored romance seemed more plausible in February 2024 when the Daily Mail shared snaps of the two after a supposed dinner date. Despite everything, there is still a glaring sign that Grégoire isn't over her ex, despite her new romance.