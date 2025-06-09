Sophie Grégoire's Body-Hugging Dress Shows Justin Trudeau What He's Missing
Although Sophie Grégoire undoubtedly had some of her absolute best fashion moments ever during her former husband, Justin Trudeau's, Canadian presidency, she arguably developed a more personalized sense of style following their 2023 split. When Grégoire attended Billboard's Women In Music Awards, in September 2024, she donned a figure-hugging dark blue dress that was a big departure from her usual loosely-fitted dresses and blouse and flowy pants combos. The author was obviously feeling bold that night since she paired the gorgeous gown with a cropped leather jacket and a pair of black strappy heels. However, Grégoire still retained her classic charm by keeping her accessories limited to a pair of sparkly drop earrings and light makeup.
Needless to say, the outfit could have easily reminded Trudeau that Grégoire has a new lavish life and she's better off without him. Additionally, the beloved politician likely has complicated feelings about the fact that Trudeau's ex-wife reportedly wasted no time in moving on from their divorce. As the National Post reported at the time, a few months before the couple officially announced the end of their 18-year marriage, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Marcos Bettolli's wife filed for divorce, alleging that he "re-partnered with a high-profile individual who attracts significant media attention, and presents significant security considerations."
The un-named partner was apparently none other than Grégoire. Their rumored romance seemed more plausible in February 2024 when the Daily Mail shared snaps of the two after a supposed dinner date. Despite everything, there is still a glaring sign that Grégoire isn't over her ex, despite her new romance.
Sophie Grégoire likely has complex feelings about their split
Although Sophie Grégoire seems like she has completely moved on from her big Justin Trudeau split, she still can't seem to let go of his last name. The former television host has continued to use "Sophie Grégoire Trudeau" as her official name on her Instagram profile and even added it to the cover of her 2024 book "Closer Together" too. However, during an episode of Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast, the former first lady clarified that she continued going by both simply because, "Sophie Grégoire' is my legal name, and then 'Sophie Grégoire Trudeau' because of the association." However, considering how she used Trudeau as her surname for 18 years, it's safe to say that she has an emotional tie to it, too.
Additionally, Grégoire's shadiest digs at Trudeau could also be an indication that she hasn't entirely let go of their longstanding union. Speaking at the Forbes and Know Your Value's annual 30/50 Summit in April 2024, the mother-of-three urged people against being content with the bare minimum in their relationships. Grégoire advised them to seek "maximum of nourishment, presence and help in your life with the people around you," seemingly hinting that her ex-husband lacked in that department (via the National Post).
#Meanwhile, in a May 2025 Instagram post, the author encouraged her followers to be more comfortable with knowing that they will sometimes disappoint their loved ones, insisting, "Your job is not to carry the weight of everyone else's emotions," and possibly hinting that her former husband may have given her too much to bear in that area too.