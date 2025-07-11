Kimberly Guilfoyle's Dramatic Hair Makes So Much More Sense After Seeing Her Mom

In her current approach to hair and makeup, Kimberly Guilfoyle tends to be a maximalist. It's hard to imagine Guilfoyle without her signature hair extensions, since lots of long, flowing locks have been part of her go-to look for years. While some might assume that Guilfoyle's penchant for big hair came from her life with the Trumps, it's possible she had a much earlier influence: her mother. A couple of times on Instagram, the former Fox News host has shared a sweet family photo of her parents, Mercedes and Anthony Guilfoyle, holding her when she was a tiny baby. Mercedes' coif, although considerably shorter than Guilfoyle's hair, had volume to the max.

Guilfoyle was born in March 1969, and Mercedes' poofy bouffant hairdo looks emblematic of the era. Cut to just below her ears, a ton of layers along the top add even more height to the style.

Guilfoyle and Mercedes had a tight bond. Her mom died when Guilfoyle was a child, and she's been outspoken about the lasting impact of this loss. "I worshipped my mom, could never get enough of being around her," Guilfoyle informed Harper's Bazaar in 2004 (via Politico). "I'd cut my own life in half to have my mother back." Fifteen years later, Guilfoyle became emotional during an appearance on "The View" when she remarked on both the recent anniversary of her mother's death, and the fact that both her parents died due to cancer.