The HGTV Star Who Was Once Put On Blast For Subtly Endorsing Trump

Some celebrities who've publicly supported Donald Trump have seen their reputations tank, and there are rumors that Tarek El Moussa was one such star. He's perhaps best known for hosting "Flip or Flop" on HGTV with his wife (and then ex-wife) Christina Haack for 10 years. He's also a real estate investor. In January 2025, he posted a video on social media about investing and paying taxes in the era of Trump. The main idea was that the Trump presidency could help the bottom line for real estate investors. But not everyone was happy about this take, and there were plenty of critical comments.

One person on Instagram said, "I like you Tarek but it is very inappropriate to put politics on your page." Another posted: "You lost me here. Bye," and one commenter said, "Tell me you voted for Trump without telling me you voted for Trump." Some people weren't surprised at El Moussa's take. One Redditor commented: "That man been a trump guy. Tarek has been and will always be trash."

El Moussa said his post wasn't meant to be political, and he also posted a follow up video on social media responding to the some of the comments directly. He didn't seem too impressed at the backlash. At one point, he said, "why would you change the channel on me for providing valuable information that could potentially save you on your taxes?" He didn't confirm or deny any support of Trump.