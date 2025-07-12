The HGTV Star Who Was Once Put On Blast For Subtly Endorsing Trump
Some celebrities who've publicly supported Donald Trump have seen their reputations tank, and there are rumors that Tarek El Moussa was one such star. He's perhaps best known for hosting "Flip or Flop" on HGTV with his wife (and then ex-wife) Christina Haack for 10 years. He's also a real estate investor. In January 2025, he posted a video on social media about investing and paying taxes in the era of Trump. The main idea was that the Trump presidency could help the bottom line for real estate investors. But not everyone was happy about this take, and there were plenty of critical comments.
One person on Instagram said, "I like you Tarek but it is very inappropriate to put politics on your page." Another posted: "You lost me here. Bye," and one commenter said, "Tell me you voted for Trump without telling me you voted for Trump." Some people weren't surprised at El Moussa's take. One Redditor commented: "That man been a trump guy. Tarek has been and will always be trash."
El Moussa said his post wasn't meant to be political, and he also posted a follow up video on social media responding to the some of the comments directly. He didn't seem too impressed at the backlash. At one point, he said, "why would you change the channel on me for providing valuable information that could potentially save you on your taxes?" He didn't confirm or deny any support of Trump.
There are other hints that Tarek El Moussa might support Trump
Despite Tarek El Moussa's follow up video that confronted some of the backlash about his post, there are other signs that El Moussa is on Trump's side, or at least not anti-Trump. He has been interviewed on "Fox and Friends" discussing the housing market under Trump.
This is a show on Fox News, which is often a favored network of Trump. Nearly two dozen former Fox News hosts or contributors work in Trump's administration, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. El Moussa also spoke with Realtor.com in April 2025 about the potential benefits of Trump's tariffs, which have caused turmoil in the stock markets. One of his talking points was one that Trump has argued: "more job growth in the U.S., strengthening our economy, bringing companies back to U.S. land," El Moussa said. "So there's a lot of good things that could happen. But again, we don't know because it's not there yet. It's just starting."
But not all economists agree with this perspective. As El Moussa noted though, only time will tell. The same way that time will tell if El Moussa continues to send subtle signals that he supports Trump or not.