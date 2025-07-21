5 Times Marla Maples Showed Her Cringey Vibes Fit Right In With The Trumps

In a classic case of "living well is the best revenge," Marla Maples' post-divorce life proves she never needed Donald Trump in the first place. The actress and former model was married to the real estate mogul long before he had presidential aspirations, and their four-year union produced daughter Tiffany Trump. Maples went on to become an influencer for physical, spiritual, and mental health through her philanthropic work, website, podcasts, and the Global Wellness Forum, a grassroots organization she co-founded. "Whether in sacred spaces or the public eye, Marla continues to serve her mission: to uplift humanity, illuminate truth, and bring more Light to the world," her bio declares.

Maples and Trump couldn't be more different if they tried. She's a devout Christian who works out regularly and avoids processed food; he's an occasional golfer and McDonald's devotee who once held a Bible upside down for a photo op. Yet both insist they're all about helping average folks. In truth, it's equally cringey on the part of both the president and his second ex. Maples takes a gentle peace-and-love approach, as opposed to Trump's tough-guy attitude, but it doesn't alter the fact that they're one-percenters who live well and promote expensive merch in the name of furthering their brand. ($25 raw pine honey and $190 cleanse supplements are just two of the products Maples recommends.) The following are some of the other ways the influencer embodies the vibe of Trump and his family.