Donald Trump And Ex Marla Maples Couldn't Be More Different If They Tried
When it comes to love, they say that opposites attract, and that seems to have been the case for and Donald Trump and his ex-wife, Marla Maples during their somewhat brief marriage in the 1990s. The actress, who is nearly 18 years younger than the New York businessman, was Trump's second wife after his split from Ivana Trump, and the pair were already very different at the time. Now, more than two decades after their romance came to an end, their obvious differences couldn't be more apparent.
The unlikely pair first started dating amid Trump's first divorce in 1990, and they welcomed their daughter, Tiffany, in October 1993, tying the knot two months later. Their high-profile marriage lasted four years before splitting in 1997, and officially divorcing in 1999. Since their breakup, Maples has undergone a seriously glamorous style transformation, and proven time and again that she never needed Trump in the first place.
When it comes to health, religion, and even the way they treat other people, the pair are polar opposites. For example, Maples has devoted herself to healthy living through a strict diet and tireless exercise. "Currently I swim, play competitive tennis, shoot hoops, love Iyengar yoga, and weight train to do my best to keep my body mass and muscle tone," Maples told People in October 2017. Meanwhile, Trump has a button on his desk that summons a butler with a diet coke, so he doesn't need to walk to the fridge.
Marla Maples' differences from Donald Trump doesn't mean she's necessarily against him
One thing that Marla Maples seems to side with her ex-husband Donald Trump on is his decision to choose Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the secretary of the HSS. Maples has been outspoken in her support for Kennedy's controversial "Make America Healthy Again" initiative. She has actually seemed more supportive of Kennedy than Trump himself, who many believe gave Kennedy the job to get him out of the presidential race and earn his endorsement.
Maples is also a sincere believer. "I was born a Christian. And I still love connecting on that pathway," Maples told The New York Times in 2019. "Though I am very well known to be unified with people from all religious, spiritual backgrounds, and find that harmony we all share ... I just love making a pure old-fashioned connection to Christ." Donald Trump's faith is directed more toward selling his own branded "God Bless the U.S.A." bible.
Maples and Trump are even opposites geographically. After their divorce, Maples left Trump on the East Coast and settled in California with their daughter. As Tiffany told People, "She moved us out of New York to get out of the spotlight and let me grow up and find my own identity versus being in the shadow of a name or growing up very young with all that pressure." Even their outlooks on child rearing and forcing their kids into the family business are entirely different.