One Of Trump's Most Polarizing Allies Nearly Landed Karoline Leavitt's Press Secretary Gig
There are many tragedies surrounding White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. And yet, while we may snicker over Leavitt's oversized 'fits or her major age gap with husband Nicholas Riccio, it would've been a much bigger disaster if President Donald Trump had gone with his original choice for the role. In fact, Trump nearly gave the post to one of his biggest — and most controversial — supporters. According to "2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America," the divisive politician once actively considered appointing Laura Loomer to head up his press team.
The infamous internet personality was a loyal cheerleader for Trump's re-election, and he appreciated the efforts that she made on his behalf. In particular, Loomer publicly called attention to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's intent to run against him for the Republican nomination. "Trump called Loomer to thank her, saying she'd exposed 'DeSanctimonious,' as Trump had started calling him, as a disloyal Trump hater," authors Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager, and Isaac Arnsdorf claim. But Loomer was (and still is) also something of a livewire, whose views are alienating even among the GOP.
She has repeatedly espoused anti-Muslim views, cast doubt on the veracity of tragic school shootings, and mocked Former Vice President Kamala Harris's Indian heritage. Thus, the president's staff was leery of having her so close to the Oval Office. According to the book, "Many of Trump's advisers viewed Loomer as too-conspiracy-minded and pugilistic, but he liked her," (via the Daily Mail). '"'Is she too fringe to be press secretary?' he asked aides once." With Leavitt's appointment, the controversial politician answered his own question.
Laura Loomer still regularly stirs up controversy
Karoline Leavitt has got plenty of criticism as the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history, but given the choice between her and Laura Loomer, few would argue that President Donald Trump made the wrong decision. Despite being relatively green, Leavitt is far more diplomatic than the outspoken political activist. Loomer has been haunted by numerous controversies over the years, and she shows no sign of either feeling remorse or stopping any time soon. In the summer of 2025, she turned her criticism full blast on NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, whom she accused on X, formerly known as Twitter, of "glorifying Islamic terrorism and [...] using our political system to spread jihad."
Considering Trump's immigrant deportation policies were under fire, it wouldn't have been wise for him to take on a press rep with such provocative views. The polarizing podcaster might also have drawn the president's ire for her opinions on certain cabinet members. Loomer is particularly critical of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, whom she rudely refers to as "Blondi." She even accused the AG of covering up information about disgraced businessman Jeffrey Epstein's alleged client list. Though the president often listens to Loomer — The New York Times called her "Trump's blunt instrument" — he may not have taken kindly to his press secretary urging him to fire a fellow senior staffer.
Loomer and Trump have a complicated relationship to begin with, including unfounded rumors that their friendship is more than just a mutual appreciation society. Considering all the domestic and international problems that the president has to contend with, it's probably a good thing that he went with a safer choice when deciding on his press liaison.