One Of Trump's Most Polarizing Allies Nearly Landed Karoline Leavitt's Press Secretary Gig

Karoline Leavitt has got plenty of criticism as the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history, but given the choice between her and Laura Loomer, few would argue that President Donald Trump made the wrong decision. Despite being relatively green, Leavitt is far more diplomatic than the outspoken political activist. Loomer has been haunted by numerous controversies over the years, and she shows no sign of either feeling remorse or stopping any time soon. In the summer of 2025, she turned her criticism full blast on NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, whom she accused on X, formerly known as Twitter, of "glorifying Islamic terrorism and [...] using our political system to spread jihad."

Considering Trump's immigrant deportation policies were under fire, it wouldn't have been wise for him to take on a press rep with such provocative views. The polarizing podcaster might also have drawn the president's ire for her opinions on certain cabinet members. Loomer is particularly critical of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, whom she rudely refers to as "Blondi." She even accused the AG of covering up information about disgraced businessman Jeffrey Epstein's alleged client list. Though the president often listens to Loomer — The New York Times called her "Trump's blunt instrument" — he may not have taken kindly to his press secretary urging him to fire a fellow senior staffer.

Loomer and Trump have a complicated relationship to begin with, including unfounded rumors that their friendship is more than just a mutual appreciation society. Considering all the domestic and international problems that the president has to contend with, it's probably a good thing that he went with a safer choice when deciding on his press liaison.