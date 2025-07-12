5 Times HGTV's Tarek El Moussa Landed In Legal Hot Water

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tarek El Moussa has had his fair share of controversial moments over the years. However, out of all of El Moussa's shady HGTV blunders, one stands out as the worst: His doomed NoHo 138 project. In a July 2023 Instagram video, the "Flip Or Flop" star announced his ambitious plans for building a luxurious building in Los Angeles' North Hollywood area, which he couldn't believe was actually available for flipping. However, in the following month, five tenants who lived in smaller houses in the area pointed out to the Los Angeles Times that they would be evicted from their rented units to clear up space for El Moussa's luxury project.

Although the tenants were willing to move, they expected better compensation, especially since the property that would replace their homes could potentially make its future owners millions of dollars richer. As the chatter around the controversial flip grew, El Moussa took to Instagram again to share his side of the story, clarifying, "Notices to the tenants were served by the current owner, not by me or the partners of NoHo 138. I am not evicting anyone," (via Deadline).

The HGTV star also elaborated that his legal team had been in talks with the tenants to reach a mutually beneficial agreement. Further, he insisted that he was trying to foster a good relationship with them by including low-income units in the new property that they could buy in the future. Although the Daily Mail reported that he ultimately pulled out of the controversial project, it damaged his reputation all the same. Still, at least it didn't result in a lawsuit.