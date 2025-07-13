Meghan & Harry's Second Date Has Her Party Girl Era On Our Minds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though he's now settled into family life, it's safe to say Prince Harry was a bit of a party animal during his youth. Granted, some stories seem to be blown out of proportion, with Harry himself calling out at least one false rumor people believe about his party-filled past. Nevertheless, his tendency to paint the town red was well known to the British public, so much so that the royal used to party in a private club, away from prying eyes. Now, it's hardly a secret that Harry's wife Meghan Markle lived a lavish life even before she met Harry. But by some accounts, Meghan had a similar penchant for partying during her college days as well, which could explain why she and Harry hit it off. To that end, a throwback photo from the pair's second-ever date certainly have Meghan's party girl era on our minds, though they also illustrate just how far the Duke and Duchess have come as parents.

Meghan posted the photos to Instagram to commemorate July 4, 2025, as her and Harry's second date actually took place exactly nine years earlier. Judging by their expressions in a selfie from the date night in question, it definitely seems like Harry and Meghan and indulged in a libation or two. However, Meghan also shared a touching anecdote about how Harry bought her Fourth of July-themed cupcakes that night, and how that became a tradition they now share with their kids, one of whom was born in Harry's native England, the other in Meghan's native California.