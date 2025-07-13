Meghan & Harry's Second Date Has Her Party Girl Era On Our Minds
Though he's now settled into family life, it's safe to say Prince Harry was a bit of a party animal during his youth. Granted, some stories seem to be blown out of proportion, with Harry himself calling out at least one false rumor people believe about his party-filled past. Nevertheless, his tendency to paint the town red was well known to the British public, so much so that the royal used to party in a private club, away from prying eyes. Now, it's hardly a secret that Harry's wife Meghan Markle lived a lavish life even before she met Harry. But by some accounts, Meghan had a similar penchant for partying during her college days as well, which could explain why she and Harry hit it off. To that end, a throwback photo from the pair's second-ever date certainly have Meghan's party girl era on our minds, though they also illustrate just how far the Duke and Duchess have come as parents.
Meghan posted the photos to Instagram to commemorate July 4, 2025, as her and Harry's second date actually took place exactly nine years earlier. Judging by their expressions in a selfie from the date night in question, it definitely seems like Harry and Meghan and indulged in a libation or two. However, Meghan also shared a touching anecdote about how Harry bought her Fourth of July-themed cupcakes that night, and how that became a tradition they now share with their kids, one of whom was born in Harry's native England, the other in Meghan's native California.
Inside Harry and Meghan's partying past
For a time, Prince Harry's reputation for partying preceded him. In his younger years, the Duke of Sussex was photographed leaving bars and nightclubs, and even got into the occasional scrap with the paparazzi, which not only made for tabloid fodder, but also earned the nickname of the "Party Prince." As he's gotten older, though, Harry has cleaned up his act significantly, and has made a conscious effort to address the tragic mental health issues he says pushed him towards that lifestyle in the first place.
As for Duchess Meghan Markle, the former actress' alleged past as a party girl in her own right largely happened away from the public eye. That was, until royal biographer Andrew Morton came out with his book "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess" in 2018. One source noted that it wasn't uncommon for Meghan to stay out late drinking and partying during her time in a sorority. That said, Morton also noted that the future royal had a certain elegance about her, even back then. "More sophisticated than most of her contemporaries, Meghan was seen as a cool catch," he wrote in his book (via Yahoo! Lifestyle). And like many in this life, it seems as though while Harry and Meghan certainly sowed their respective wild oats once upon a time, they've since grown up and shifted their priorities. If the cupcakes are anything to go on, however, they've also still held on to certain aspects of who they were as a younger couple.