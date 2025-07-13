Tragic Details About The Cast Of Growing Pains

Tracey Gold played middle child Carol Seaver on "Growing Pains," a brainy bookworm who was often at odds with her older brother. Gold was already a seasoned child actor by the time she landed this role, having appeared in a slew of sitcoms and TV movies. Gold's career was impressive, but the entertainment industry was tough on her and she was diagnosed with anorexia at age 12. After a four-month stint of treatment, Gold had recovered, only to struggle with disordered eating again while starring on "Growing Pains."

According to Gold, she felt she needed to lose weight due in part to the fact that many of the show's jokes were written about her physical appearance. On an episode of the podcast "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty," Gold spoke at length about her experience with the "intimidating" writers of "Growing Pains," recalling that they told her, "You don't have any brothers, so you don't know what this is like." "It really was a boys' club," Gold explained.

She then learned that the show's producers wanted her to lose weight and she was put on a 500-calorie per day diet, which was dangerously unhealthy. When Gold returned to set, she got so many compliments that it made her wonder. "I think everyone meant well, but in my view of it I was like, 'Was I that embarrassing before?'" she revealed.

Gold's anorexia got so bad that she was hospitalized and couldn't perform in many of the show's later episodes. She did appear in the finale while right in the midst of her struggle, which she was candid about in a 1992 issue of People. "After that, all of a sudden, my voice with the eating disorder became more powerful," Gold explained.