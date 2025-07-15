JD Vance Got Read For Filth Over His Ill-Fitting Outfit On Mount Rushmore
Like everyone in the Trump administration, JD Vance has had his share of worst looks, but the vice president is particularly notorious for appearing in public in unflattering clothes. His July 4, 2025 Instagram post was just the latest example of Vance's unfortunate attire. For the holiday, he, his wife Usha, and their three children traveled to Mount Rushmore. Explaining this was his family's first-ever visit to the famous mountain landmark, Vance went on to boast that he and his fellow administration members were celebrating not only America's birthday, but also the passage of President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill." (Vance actually called it the "Great Big Beautiful Bill," but hey, potato potahto.)
Yet as the vice president raved over the bill's tax cuts and funding for border security, viewers were distracted by his appearance. Vance wore a bright blue dress shirt that was sloppily wrinkled at the bottom, as though it had been tucked into his pants as part of a suit set and then pulled out after he took off the blazer. Adding to the oops factor, the shirt was way too tight. The outline of Vance's pecs showed through, the sleeves wrinkled every time he bent his arms, and the buttons were barely staying in place.
The second lady didn't appear in the video — she may have been the one behind the phone — so we can't say whether Usha Vance wore one of her inappropriate outfits to view the presidential monument. Normally the SLOTUS has better taste in clothes than her husband, but there have still been times when Usha's senior citizen sneakers and other fashion foibles have been unimpressive.
Vance's tight 'fit overshadowed his message
On the rare occasions JD Vance goes out in public without a suit, he looks less professional, but more authentic at the same time. For his Independence Day family vacation, he might have fared better if he'd gone with a polo shirt and khakis — or even a MAGA T-shirt — rather than the sloppy and tight dress shirt he settled for. The vice president may have wanted to maintain a professional image as he gave his July 4 greetings, but alas, his followers were more interested in discussing his outfit. "Your shirt is a bit wrinkly, do you even own a suit?" asked one. Echoed another, "Those buttons are straining. Do you even own an iron?" There were also jokes surrounding one embarrassing rumor about the VP: "By the looks of that shirt, you absolutely slept on a couch the night before this. Man, you just love couches."
Still other respondents took aim at Vance for visiting Mount Rushmore while touting a bill which removes funding for America's national parks. "You don't get to pose as a patriot while gutting the protections that keep these places public and preserved." One dissenter wondered whether the trip was on taxpayers' dime: "You brought the kids? Plz. More like we paid for yet another one of your family vacations."
Vance's ill-fitting 'fits may be his way of saying he hasn't forgotten his "Hillbilly Elegy" roots. No one could accuse him of falling for the lure of couture. But a politician who touts a smart budget should know one doesn't have to spend a lot to find clothes that look good.