JD Vance's Worst Looks Should Have Never Been Allowed In Public
Vice President JD Vance is no stranger to having his wardrobe analyzed, especially when the White House became his office. Although since he was sworn in as vice president, he's never blatantly worn anything that was deemed inappropriate — unlike Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the oft-poorly dressed Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and many other MAGA members of the Trump Administration — he has still had his moments.
Whether it's following in President Donald Trump's footsteps and not wearing suits that fit properly, or sporting questionable T-shirts in throwback photos, Vance and fashion are not a match made in heaven. Even his wife, Usha Vance, has worn outfits that missed the mark. Wherever these specific outfits are in the veep's closet, he should make sure they stay there and never see the light of day again. Oh, and he should probably stay off of X if he doesn't want see the roasts about his outfit choices.
When JD Vance's pants flooded
Vice President JD Vance entered the flood zone at the CPAC conference back in February 2025. When he sat down next to political commentator Mercedes Schlapp onstage, both of his pant legs rose up past his socks. And that's not the only time it happened. According to menswear writer Derek Guy on X — who later got in a mini tussle with the vice president online — Vance's pants aren't "too short"; "They ride up because they are too slim," Guy said. JD and wife Usha Vance live a lavish life, so he can afford to buy a decent pair of pants.
When JD Vance didn't wear a suit
JD Vance looks so different in rare sightings without a suit, and that includes the time he visited Greenland in March 2025. The vice president wore a black sweater instead, which would have been fine — except it exposed hypocrisy. When Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky showed up to the Oval Office for a meeting with Vance and Donald Trump, a reporter berated him for wearing nearly the same thing Vance did in Greenland a month later. Why was it okay for Vance to dress down when visiting another country on business, but it wasn't fine for Zelensky to do the same thing?
When JD Vance wore a shirt about communism
One of JD Vance's biggest fashion fails happened before he became the vice president. The "Hillbilly Elegy" author's past came back to bite him when an old photo surfaced on X that showed him wearing a T-shirt with Soviet communism imagery. He was also clean-shaven, which made Vance look unrecognizable without his signature beard.
During the Republican National Convention in 2024, Vance made it clear he wasn't a fan of communism. "Together we will protect the wages of American workers and stop the Chinese Communist Party from building their middle class on the backs of American citizens," he said (via CNBC). So, there's a disconnect between that time and now.
When JD Vance's clothes looked like they shrunk in the dryer
JD Vance is desperately in need of a bonafide tailor. Back in June 2025, Vance attended the American Compass Fifth Anniversary Gala. When he was done speaking, he stood up and blundered around onstage until he found the exit. While that's embarrassing enough, the ill-fitting penguin suit Vance wore appeared to be way too tight. "Do ALL of his clothes have to be too small?" asked one person on X.