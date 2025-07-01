JD Vance's Worst Looks Should Have Never Been Allowed In Public

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vice President JD Vance is no stranger to having his wardrobe analyzed, especially when the White House became his office. Although since he was sworn in as vice president, he's never blatantly worn anything that was deemed inappropriate — unlike Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the oft-poorly dressed Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and many other MAGA members of the Trump Administration — he has still had his moments.

Whether it's following in President Donald Trump's footsteps and not wearing suits that fit properly, or sporting questionable T-shirts in throwback photos, Vance and fashion are not a match made in heaven. Even his wife, Usha Vance, has worn outfits that missed the mark. Wherever these specific outfits are in the veep's closet, he should make sure they stay there and never see the light of day again. Oh, and he should probably stay off of X if he doesn't want see the roasts about his outfit choices.