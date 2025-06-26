Usha Vance's Most Inappropriate Outfits Challenge Her Shy Side

Playing second fiddle to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has come with its own shares of ups and downs for Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance. When JD first burst onto the scene as the vice presidential nominee, Usha was often seen by his side — her quiet demeanor lending her an air of mystery. But now that Usha and JD have settled into their new life as the second couple, it seems that the second lady is finally beginning to come out of her proverbial shell, at least when it comes to her sense of fashion.

While Usha has certainly had quite the style transformation, most of what she's opted to wear has leaned into her shy, if not slightly demure, personality. There's been a lot of clothes that fully cover her up, continuing to shroud herself from public consumption, which is a far cry from the rest of the women in the Trumps' inner circle. However, there have been a handful of times that Usha has dared to bare a bit more skin than usual.

Beginning when her husband JD was on the campaign trail and ramping up after the election, Usha has stepped out in some outfits that have us questioning just how sheepish she really is. Here are four outfits the second lady has worn that push her own sultry limits.