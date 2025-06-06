JD Vance Looks So Different In Rare Sightings Without A Suit
There's really no working from home when you're the Vice President of the United States, which means JD Vance can't just rock jeans and a T-shirt at the office, aka the White House. You'll never catch President Donald Trump wearing a pair of jeans., and, as VP, Vance doesn't want to be caught dressing worse. So, he typically wears suits for work, including the time he wore one during a work trip to India. The poor man looked miserably hot in his suit, posing with his wife, Usha Vance, and their three kids in front of the Taj Mahal in 100-degree weather. But even with the weather, he didn't change his work dress code.
There are exceptions to the rule, however, but every time Vance is seen without a full suit, he looks like a completely different person. Unfortunately for him, this can result in his constituents poking fun at his attire and giving it the meme treatment. The politician has had plenty of fashion flops over the years, but these outfits are in a category all their own.
When he was the poster child for hypocrisy
During a trip to Greenland in March 2025, Vice President JD Vance made headlines not for the work he did on the political visit but for the attire he chose to wear. He opted for a black sweater instead of a suit. Considering how much grief he gave Volodymyr Zelensky when the Ukrainian president wore something similar during his infamous visit to the White House in February 2025, it's hypocritical of Vance to turn around and do the exact same thing while in another country on business.
When he spoke to marines at a military base
Also, in March 2025, Vice President JD Vance spoke to Marines at the base in Quantico, Virginia. Vance is a military veteran who joined the Marine Corps after graduating high school. However, he didn't wear a suit to this event — and literally, the first comment on his post on X, formerly known as Twitter, about his speech was someone facetiously asking where his suit was. While the military green jacket he wore to the base made sense, his comments to Volodymyr Zelensky will probably always come back to bite him whenever he doesn't wear a suit while on business.
When he looked like an extra from The Day After Tomorrow
If you've ever seen the 2004 disaster movie called "The Day After Tomorrow," you'll remember that half of the scenes feature the characters wearing heavy winter gear and trudging through the snow. While Vice President JD Vance isn't rocking heavy-duty winter goggles and a warm hat, he still looks like he could easily fit in on the film's set bundled in his warm coat on his Greenland visit.
Given Greenland's climate, it's a no-brainer why Vance ditched his suit in favor of his coat. However, it's still strange to see how different he looks in jeans and a winter jacket.
When it was business casual at the office
March 2025 was a big month for Vice President JD Vance. Not only did he go to Greenland and Quantico, Virginia, but he also traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas, with Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Hegseth to check out the U.S.-Mexico border. Instead of wearing a suit, Vance wore a white button-up shirt and jeans. It's giving "fun" youth pastor more than it's giving vice president. Gabbard and Hegseth also dressed business casual, so Vance didn't stand out too much in this context. However, it's still jarring not to see him wearing his finest attire.
When he got nostalgic for the year 2010
Back in August 2024, months before JD Vance would become the vice president, he visited the U.S. Border Wall in Montezuma Pass, Arizona, looking like he raided an American Eagle outlet store. His plaid shirt and beat-up-looking jeans don't scream "future VP," but that's what he wore during this campaign stop. The whole ensemble looks like he stepped out of 2010.
When he went super casual
Clearly, JD Vance kept his wardrobe much more casual before he became vice president. In September 2024, JD and Usha Vance were photographed in Greenville, North Carolina, rocking relaxed looks. JD sported a white polo tee and dark jeans, which gave him a much more laid-back impression. He looked like your next door neighbor who is always throwing large barbecues for friends and family. The future VP is also giving "dad-who-joined-the-PTA" vibes and won't hesitate to use his Costco membership to help out with the school's Field Day. Overall, it was a friendly look but not one you expect from a vice president.