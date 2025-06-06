JD Vance Looks So Different In Rare Sightings Without A Suit

There's really no working from home when you're the Vice President of the United States, which means JD Vance can't just rock jeans and a T-shirt at the office, aka the White House. You'll never catch President Donald Trump wearing a pair of jeans., and, as VP, Vance doesn't want to be caught dressing worse. So, he typically wears suits for work, including the time he wore one during a work trip to India. The poor man looked miserably hot in his suit, posing with his wife, Usha Vance, and their three kids in front of the Taj Mahal in 100-degree weather. But even with the weather, he didn't change his work dress code.

There are exceptions to the rule, however, but every time Vance is seen without a full suit, he looks like a completely different person. Unfortunately for him, this can result in his constituents poking fun at his attire and giving it the meme treatment. The politician has had plenty of fashion flops over the years, but these outfits are in a category all their own.