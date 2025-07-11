Leonardo DiCaprio's Wimbledon 2025 Appearance Proves His Reputation Will Never Recover
Leonardo DiCaprio may not have been one of the worst-dressed Wimbledon 2025 attendees, but his appearance at the famous tennis tournament is still earning him plenty of flak online. Despite being 50 years old, DiCaprio reportedly refuses to date women older than 25. Based on the comment section on a recent post on X, formerly Twitter, DiCaprio's penchant for scandalous age gap relationships and his recent public behavior may be tanking his reputation.
Leonardo DiCaprio enjoying a Titanic tussle at SW19 😎#Wimbledon | @ROLEX pic.twitter.com/gu1xb4V428
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2025
The "Titanic" star has been an A-lister for decades, but when it comes to his public image, it seems that the tide has officially turned. On July 11, the official Wimbledon X account shared a photo of the actor with the caption, "Leonardo DiCaprio enjoying a Titanic tussle at SW19." The photo showed DiCaprio watching a match in a t-shirt and blazer, and his signature shades. While the folks behind the account likely expected love and support for the star, the result, instead, was a comment section full of criticism. Interestingly, the reasoning behind the hate was all over the map, indicating that people just aren't loving Leo at the moment.
Leonardo DiCaprio clearly has haters
When poking fun at Leonardo DiCaprio, there is no low-hanging fruit quite like his tendency toward dating younger women, so it's unsurprising that this was a popular joke throughout the comment section. "Probably thinking to himself 'if this match goes on any longer my date will be too old for me,'" one X user joked. "Warn all the under 25's," wrote another, while someone else added, "Guess he dropped his date off at Kindergarten first," among many similar comments.
The tweet came just two weeks after DiCaprio was among the worst-dressed guests at Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos' wedding weekend, where he kept his face hidden with a baseball cap. From this odd fashion choice to the fact that he attended the highly controversial event at all, this moment clearly stuck in folks' minds for some not-so-positive reasons. "Hey Leo, you took off the hat! Not hiding anymore?" one user posted, while another said, "Get Jeff Bezos' boy outta here."
DiCaprio was even repeatedly accused of phony activism. While The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation fights against climate change, some folks are now finding his environmentalist reputation to be hypocritical. "Since he's so worried about climate change I'm sure he took his magical fairy dust plane/yacht there that spewed no CO2 into the atmosphere," one commenter sarcastically quipped. Another called him a "fake environmentalist who loves his big private jets and yacht parties." Clearly DiCaprio is in desperate need of a good PR moment. Maybe the solution is to date someone his own age — as long as they didn't meet at the Bezos wedding, that is.