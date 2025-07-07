Police Body Cam Footage Shows Lauren Boebert's Poor Attempt To Weasel Her Way Out Of Trouble

Lauren Boebert can't go five minutes without getting caught up in yet another controversy. While this particular faux pas isn't nearly as eyebrow-raising as some of her past shenanigans that have happened since she took office, it's still a major eye roll. Back in July 2024, the Colorado Representative was pulled over for speeding, and police body cam footage showed her cringey attempt at trying to get out of a ticket.

In the video, shared by Fox31 Denver, she blamed her speeding on the car's gearshift. "I was messing with my gears and I know ended up going way too fast." Sure, Jan. The cop told the mother of four sons that they briefly clocked her going a whopping 90 miles per hour, but acknowledged she did hit the brakes shortly after. That didn't get her out of the ticket, which Fox31 Denver reported was written because she drove "84 in a 65-mile-per-hour zone." That citation set Boebert back nearly $200, which she did end up paying — although it was past the citation's initial deadline (via CBS News).

To make matters worse for the Second Amendment enthusiast, the police officer warned Boebert she could eventually lose her driver's license because of her traffic violations. Honestly, we're surprised Boebert didn't try pulling something like Reese Witherspoon did in 2013 when she was stopped by law enforcement. The "Sweet Home Alabama" actor reportedly told the cop, "Do you know my name?" and, "You're about to find out who I am" (via Variety).