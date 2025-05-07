Knox Jolie-Pitt Channels 2000s Brad In Boxing Champ Pic

However, it's not just Knox Jolie-Pitt who has constantly been compared to Brad Pitt. His older sister, Shiloh Jolie, has had to deal with the comparisons, too. Based on a throwback video from the same Vivienne Jolie-Pitt fan account, a clip of Shiloh participating in the "passing the phone to" trend had people flocking to the comments to say how much she looked like her dad with her spiky hair, which channeled her Pitt's iconic 2000s hair.

But unlike Knox, who is only 16, Shiloh dropped the "Pitt" from her last name on her 18th birthday, which speaks volumes about her relationship with her dad. Knox's twin, Vivienne, dropped the "Pitt" from her last name in "The Outsiders" Playbill, a Broadway show she helped produce with mom Angelina Jolie (via People).

The rest of Knox's siblings also seem to have an estranged relationship with their father, especially brother Pax Jolie-Pitt, who once directed an angry Father's Day message to Pitt, calling him a "world class a**hole." (via Daily Mail).