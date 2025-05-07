Knox Jolie-Pitt Channels 2000s Brad In Boxing Champ Pic
As the youngest son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's brood, Knox Jolie-Pitt has had quite a transformation over the years. He's growing up fast and just channeled his famous father with a boxing photo. A Vivienne Jolie-Pitt fan account uploaded a picture to their Instagram story of Knox holding up a medal with a big smile on his face. Despite being the son of multimillionaire parents, Knox has dealt with plenty of tragedies in his life. Seeing him happy and in his element is a nice change of pace.
Although Knox has a complicated relationship with his father, genetics don't care about family turmoil. The teenager looks so much like Pitt in the photo, especially because Pitt played Mickey "One Punch" O'Neil in the 2000 movie "Snatch" — eight years before Knox and twin sister Vivienne were born. However, Knox's hair is much shorter than Pitt's was in the films, but their facial features appear like a copy-and-paste job.
Of course, this isn't the first instance of Knox looking just like his famous father. Back in February 2025, Knox channeled a young Pitt wearing a pair of glasses while out grocery shopping with his mom in Los Feliz, California. Late last year, Knox was seen by paparazzi carrying a handful of boxing equipment. His athletic passion brought back memories of Pitt in "Fight Club," one of the actor's most well-known films. It's probably annoying to always be compared to your dad, but it's something Knox has had to deal with all his life.
Knox Jolie-Pitt and his siblings have an estranged relationship with Brad Pitt
However, it's not just Knox Jolie-Pitt who has constantly been compared to Brad Pitt. His older sister, Shiloh Jolie, has had to deal with the comparisons, too. Based on a throwback video from the same Vivienne Jolie-Pitt fan account, a clip of Shiloh participating in the "passing the phone to" trend had people flocking to the comments to say how much she looked like her dad with her spiky hair, which channeled her Pitt's iconic 2000s hair.
But unlike Knox, who is only 16, Shiloh dropped the "Pitt" from her last name on her 18th birthday, which speaks volumes about her relationship with her dad. Knox's twin, Vivienne, dropped the "Pitt" from her last name in "The Outsiders" Playbill, a Broadway show she helped produce with mom Angelina Jolie (via People).
The rest of Knox's siblings also seem to have an estranged relationship with their father, especially brother Pax Jolie-Pitt, who once directed an angry Father's Day message to Pitt, calling him a "world class a**hole." (via Daily Mail).