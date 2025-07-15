Trump's Raging Bald Spot Proves His Gallons Of Hair Dye Can't Stop A Losing Battle With Time
There comes a point in everyone's life when they have to concede the ravages of time. You can try to ignore the aches and pains and cover up the wrinkles and sagging, but eventually the realization hits that you're not 21 anymore. Unfortunately, the president hasn't come to that realization yet. Donald Trump's hair is looking worse than ever, and no amount of blonde hair dye can change the fact that it's thinning past the point of help. His most recent public appearance made this abundantly clear.
On July 14, Trump hosted a luncheon for the White House Faith Office, during which he spoke (via YouTube) about the "Big Beautiful Bill" (surprise!), the "worst president ever" Joe Biden (double surprise!), and other predictable topics. (Trump also accidentally confirmed Melania doesn't buy his BFF act with Vladimir Putin; the first lady points out that Russia is still at war with Ukraine.) Every time he turned to his right, the president exposed his side part, as well as a wide bald area that connected to the area in a V shape.
Doubly unfortunate was that Trump's splotchy tan was on full display as well. It was abundantly clear that the president's bronze foundation hadn't been applied to either his ears or the exposed part of his scalp, which stood out in their natural pink shade. Even his signature front pouf looked thinner than normal, letting even more skin show through.
Trump has played the cover-up game for decades
As much as Donald Trump has tried to transform his hair to suit his vanity, he hasn't fully conquered Mother Nature. When he first announced his presidential candidacy, Vanity Fair presented a timeline of his locks — or, as the staff writer described it, "the inanimate object that straddles his scalp like a dead, furry lobster." Looking at some of the photos, it's clear that Trump has been fighting a receding hairline for some time. One 1991 picture of the mogul with Marla Maples revealed a large swath of scalp by his left side part, virtually identical to the area that peekaboo-ed during the Faith Office luncheon. A photographer at the 2004 Emmys also caught a shot of Trump just as a breeze flipped up a section of hair that had been covering a bald spot.
It's no secret that the president is both proud of his hair and sensitive about his age. Refusing to let his natural hairline show is his way of defying the years and presenting a supposedly more youthful image to other world leaders. Trump maintains a sense of humor about the importance of The 'Do; he once told a group of Whirlpool manufacturers that "my hair — I don't know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect" (per CNN). But even he has to concede that there will come a time when no amount of combing and spraying will be enough to disguise the widening expanse. How long can Trump hold on to the look before he finally asks the barber for a change?