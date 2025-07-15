Trump's Raging Bald Spot Proves His Gallons Of Hair Dye Can't Stop A Losing Battle With Time

There comes a point in everyone's life when they have to concede the ravages of time. You can try to ignore the aches and pains and cover up the wrinkles and sagging, but eventually the realization hits that you're not 21 anymore. Unfortunately, the president hasn't come to that realization yet. Donald Trump's hair is looking worse than ever, and no amount of blonde hair dye can change the fact that it's thinning past the point of help. His most recent public appearance made this abundantly clear.

On July 14, Trump hosted a luncheon for the White House Faith Office, during which he spoke (via YouTube) about the "Big Beautiful Bill" (surprise!), the "worst president ever" Joe Biden (double surprise!), and other predictable topics. (Trump also accidentally confirmed Melania doesn't buy his BFF act with Vladimir Putin; the first lady points out that Russia is still at war with Ukraine.) Every time he turned to his right, the president exposed his side part, as well as a wide bald area that connected to the area in a V shape.

Doubly unfortunate was that Trump's splotchy tan was on full display as well. It was abundantly clear that the president's bronze foundation hadn't been applied to either his ears or the exposed part of his scalp, which stood out in their natural pink shade. Even his signature front pouf looked thinner than normal, letting even more skin show through.